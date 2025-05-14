A Nigerian man has proudly celebrated his younger brother on Facebook for his outstanding performance in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The excited man said he was really pleased with his brother, who was denied admission last year to study medicine despite scoring 319 in the 2024 UTME

This year, his younger brother scored higher, earning him the admiration of many people on social media

Adokwu Daniel Adokwu, a Nigerian boy, has been celebrated on social media by his older brother, Iteji Wilson Adokwu, for his impressive UTME result.

According to Wilson, his younger brother scored 319 in the 2024 UTME and had 8 A1's in his West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams, but was unfortunately denied admission to study medicine, even after having 70% in his post-UTME.

Kid brother's UTME result

The man hailed his younger brother for scoring 334 in the 2025 UTME. He displayed his brother's UTME result alongside his picture. He wrote:

"Meet my only kid brother in whom i am well pleased,u really made me proud,last year he scored 319 on his first attempt and got 8 distinction in waec but was denied admission to read medcine after scoring 70% in post utme for reasons best known to our system,this year he just scored 334 again, Nigeria is blessed with photogenic brains, congratulations kid bro."

The boy scored 72 in English, 91 in Physics, 77 in Biology, and 94 in Chemistry.

People celebrate boy's UTME result

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Ekom Etim said:

"Nigeria and drama!

"He scored 319, and was denied admission. Just you imagine?

"Affliction shall arise the second time, Amen."

Benjamim Akatu Daudu said:

"Congratulations the awaiting Doctor, God will surely see you through."

Nancy Ogudu said:

"Congratulations to him and I pray God grant him admission this year."

Tavershima Israel Ifan said:

"That's awesome, God will see you through in Jesus name."

Isaac Onah Ejeh said:

"These are awesome, congratulations bro."

Reuben Anyebe said:

"Congratulations Daniel you made all of us proud of your achievement. Please keep up the good work."

Blecyn Adokwu said:

"Absolutely awesome, more wisdom, knowledge and understanding from above."

Henry E Haruna said:

"Congratulations dear.

"No devil can denied the admission this time around."

