A Nigerian school which prepared students for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Examination has shared their results

The Greater Tomorrow International College, located in Arigidi Akoko, Ondo state shows that 16 students scored above 300

The students were seen posing for photos in a video and celebrating their results after they were released by JAMB

Some students who scored high in the 2025 UTME have been spotted celebrating the outcome of the examination.

A TikTok video shows the students in a happy mood after their results were released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The school shared a video showing students who did well in the 2025 UTME. Photo credit: GTIC.

The students are from the Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo state.

A video posted on TikTok by the school shows that 16 students scored above 300 marks in the UTME.

The scores registered by the students range from 355 to 303 ,and they were compiled in a video that has thrilled social media users.

The video is captioned:

"Congratulations to our most outstanding students in this year’s UTME!"

The school celebrated 16 UTME candidates who scored above 300 marks. Photo credit: TikTok/GTIC.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as school celebrates UTME candidates

@ochuks said:

"And later someone will say the exam is badly conducted with this amount of success in just one school aba nah congratulations."

@bestdeal_appliances said:

"Congratulations….you all did so well."

@endurancegee1 said:

"What about art students?"

@opeyemininigeria said:

"Congratulations great students, you were busy when they were on TikTok now they are accusing jamb. nah u say make dem get 83 or 115."

@jxtachiever said:

"Na year wey jamb manipulate be this. The ones wey de acuse jamb go think say Na meme."

@Micheal Andrew said:

"E be like say una dey lie oo ,jamb said 75 peecent of scored below 200,how all of una dey score 300+."

@Mïdē said:

"Mr Lawal will be proud of you’ll wherever he’s."

@chimezieterra said:

"98 in math. Bro you try oo."

@Catalyst fmn said:

"This school is something else, I can remember those years we attended one competition in st. Joseph,all their students who participated scores equally."

@the_cooking_medic said:

"Up School!!! I'm soooo proud of you all.. I love my Alma Mater."

@cizzaro23 said:

"Make dem tag dat boy wen de worry TikTok with him jamb result."

@Lilly said:

"My daughter was among the champions of 3 years ago set so am happy with you all cos u have made your parents proud."

@Jeamzi's home said:

"It still pains me that my children can't attend this school, their father will not allow them in boarding school."

@Deen INGS said:

"Ikare Akoko on top. GTIC even though una no give me work that year as maths teacher I still rate you guys ."

Man disputes poor UTME results

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who appears to be a teacher said the UTME results his students came out with are not what was expected.

According to the man who posted some of the results on social media, one of the students scored only 132 marks.

He said the student in reference scored 295 in the UTME in 2024, only for her score and performance to plummet a year later.

