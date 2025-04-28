A Nigerian girl who wrote the 2025 UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) danced after writing the exams

The girl shared what she noticed about the questions as she shared her advice for those yet to write

Her viral post sparked mixed reactions as some hailed her while others told her to wait till she saw her results

As JAMB (Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board) commenced its nationwide examination, a Nigerian girl shared her experience.

She also came out to dish out some tips for those who are yet to write the UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination).

Lady dances after exam as she shares advice. Photo: @2.pretty.4.you.hater, JAMB

Source: TikTok

In a video by @2.pretty.4.you.hater on TikTok, the girl danced happily after her exams.

She stated that the questions were easy and advised those yet to write that they shouldn’t stress too much.

JAMB candidate shares experience after exam

In the video, the young lady danced as she shared how simple the questions were.

She wrote:

“To those writing jamb. It’s fine don’t stress too much. The questions are easy. I wrote today and I’m a testament. Just relax and pray. I was waiting for today to paste this drafts cause I know my God will never fail. The joy.”

Lady dances after exam as she shares advice. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt Photo for illustration use only.

Source: Getty Images

When asked to wait till she saw the results, she said in the comments:

“That’s why I have God. He won’t fail me. There is something called "faith”, and I have it. The song describes my faith, my God.”

She revealed that she was a science student in the comments, as she shared some tips on the questions she was asked.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s excitement after JAMB

Her viral post sparked mixed reactions as some hailed her while others told her to wait till she saw her results.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@delulu_garl said:

"But some people r saying it's hard."

@miracle said:

"This year sha,God is on our side. This is one of the simplest jamb exam ever."

@preshy berry said:

"Yes ooo. The questions re really simple if u read and pray."

@user7086638355512 said:

"I swear oo it was really simple i nor expect am like dis oo and i dey get sleepless night for nothing."

dee said:

"Pls, how was the novel on Lekki headmaster what did they ask?"

@favvy said:

"I pray my questions will be easy and I will use this sound when my results comes out."

@Monumentallll said:

"Were past questions asked repeated or similar sha?"

In a related story, a girl who went to write her UTME in Lagos was declared missing by her family members, and after two days, she was found outside Lagos.

Man’s son survives accident after JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared how his son narrowly escaped death while returning from where he went to write the UTME.

The man shared photos of his son in the hospital, as he gave details of the sad accident that led to the driver’s death.

Many who came across the post congratulated the man and thanked God for saving his son’s life/

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng