Before the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), a Nigerian boy boasted that he was going to do well

In fact, he specifically said he is going to score above 200 marks in the examination organised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

Now that the results are out, his scores have been shared online, showing that he scored 366 marks in aggregate

A Nigerian boy has made his parents and his school proud because of his stellar performance in the 2025 UTME.

The results of the examination are trending online as many people are sharing their scores after checking.

The boy did his parents proud just as he had promised. Photo credit: Getty Images/EyeEm Mobile GmbH and JAMB. Boy's photo used for illustration only.

One of those who shared a copy of the JAMB result is @emicheal711, who said it belonged to his boy.

He said before taking the examination, the boy had promised him that he was going to do well.

The boy had said he would score above 300 marks, a feat considered very high.

When the result came out, he did exactly as he said, as he was able to get 360 marks.

He wrote:

"My boy told me he will score above 300 in JAMB, and he did, I'm so proud of him."

A breakdown of the examination result shows that the boy pulled 77 marks in Use of English, 89 in chemistry and 98, mathematics and 96 in physics.

See the result below:

Is the 2025 JAMB result out?

JAMB has released the statistical analysis of the 2025 UTME, which was taken by 1,955,069 candidates.

Candidates can access their results through their phones by sending “RESULT” in an SMS to 55019 or 66019.

However, it has to be with the phone number which the candidates used to register for the examination.

The result can also be checked through the JAMB's website.

Girl who went to write JAMB goes missing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian girl who went to write the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) had gone missing.

Her family raised an alarm on X, and a search started immediately after the JAMB candidate was not seen in 24 hours.

However, on Saturday, April 26, her brother made another post, indicating that the girl has been found in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state.

Esther's brother, Rickson____ wrote:

"It’s almost 24 hours we haven’t heard from my sister, she was going to Epe from Ajah around 1pm yesterday (Thursday) for her JAMB exam today…. The last message she sent her other sister was that “I’m scared I think I entered wrong car my eyes is itchy e be like I want to slip."

However, he later posted that the family had found the girl after 24 hours.

He wrote:

He said:

"We are overjoyed to share that Esther is home safe and sound! Words cannot express our gratitude to everyone who played a part in bringing her back. Your reposts, prayers, and unwavering support gave us strength and hope throughout this difficult time. We are eternally grateful for the kindness and compassion of our community."

