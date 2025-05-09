As the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the release of 2025 UTME results, candidates have started checking theirs

A candidate who wrote science subjects checked his results and shared what he saw on social media, sparking reactions

He expressed disappointment after scoring less than 180 in his main UTME despite getting 253 in the mock exam

After days of waiting, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has finally released the results for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

Among the candidates who checked their results was a science student who was disappointed by his result.

JAMB candidate who scored 253 in mock exam gets less than 180 in UTME. Photo: Connect Images via Getty Images, JAMB, Facebook./Ayo man Boy's photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Identified on Facebook by Ayo Man, the 2025 UTME candidate shared a screenshot showing his scores for the mock exam and the main UTME.

JAMB candidate compares mock exam to UTME score

According to his screenshots, the candidate scored 253 in his mock exam, which was taken in April 2025.

Sadly, his main UTME result showed that he scored 151, sparking feelings of disappointment.

He wrote:

“Omo cants even explain what am feeling after reading like crazy I'm not accusing jamb but I scored 268 last year and 250 in a mock I didn't really take serious. How could I score 150 in the main exam that felt easy well I will leave it to god and try again next year.”

See the result below:

A 2025 JAMB candidate shares his disappointment after scoring 253 in mock exam and 157 in main UTME. Photo: Ayo Man

Source: Facebook

According to the statistical breakdown of results by JAMB, over 75 per cent of students scored less than 200 in the 2025 UTME.

Reaction trails JAMB candidate’s results

Da Ni El said:

"Same thing happened to somebody I know this year He sat for the mock and scored 249 but the main exam which she affirmed was better than the mock ended up being 152 and he's really sad right now. Omo jamb this year nawa."

Abdulazeez Solihu Adekilekun said:

"This happened to me in 2021 as well! Keep your head high bro!"

Lee Mamah said:

"Jamb is something else walahi you have to take it easy with yourself, by the way Why don't you use last year own?"

Fa Vour said:

"Me wey read very well I was so confident answering because I was sure but I scored 170 and I’m studying nursing Omo I don’t even know what to do."

Gõddîè Jñr said:

"This is the same thing that happened to me, you don't have to let yourself down."

Olaniyi Oluwaseun Iremide said:

"Never give up bby and don't feel depressed before you know 2026 is near."

In a related story, a science student who scored less than 300 showed off his result as he celebrated his efforts.

Man's son escapes accident after UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared how his son narrowly escaped death while returning from where he went to write the 2025 UTME.

The man shared photos of his son in the hospital, as he gave details of the sad accident that led to the driver’s death.

Many who came across the post congratulated the man and thanked God for saving his son’s life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng