A Nigerian lady’s boyfriend broke down in tears after hearing that she had gained admission into university

In a TikTok video, she tried to console him, but he couldn’t stop crying, making her express shock

Many who came across the video shared possible reasons for his tears, as they shared similar experiences

A Nigerian lady did not expect her boyfriend’s reaction after she informed him of her university admission.

Her boyfriend broke down in uncontrollable tears after learning that she had gained admission.

The lady shared the video of her boyfriend on her TikTok page, @arike_xx2, as she tried to make him happy, but he continued crying.

She told him:

“Water is still coming out of your eyes. I’ll still come back. You know I love you. Stop na. You’re making me emotional.”

The video was captioned:

“POV: Your boyfriend starts crying when he heard you gained admission to the uni. Awwn, my bby. My baby can’t stop crying.”

In the comment section, she expressed her shock over his emotional outburst after hearing of her admission.

Watch the video here.

Reactions as a man cries after girlfriend gains admission

@EMMANUEL said:

"Deep down he knows she is gone."

@ǏÑÑÖCÊÑT said:

"Dodoyo Dey cry almajiri Dey laugh. Many plans wey almajiri get for school won’t let her cry."

@Big-Dee said:

"my babe that time wey she enter school..omoh the first month my eyes see shege. I go call she no go pick and she no go return call or she's busy or in class , my call and message suddenly became boring ... omoh I just low-key find another babe wey get better ya*sh. When she came back from sch, on break, naso she caught me with that new babe when she was coming at night."

@Dilichukwu Divine said:

"Lol na normal thing na these tears came from a place of genuine love."

@NEUTRAL got banned said:

"He knows if you enter Uni, you're gone, me sef wan break up with my babe like this, make ano later cry."

Eduvicksonpage said:

"bro forget her , once a girl enters university just forget her and move on or else u will learn the hard way.

HE_BRAHEEM said:

"I pray make my babe see admission for my school if not my school make God no answer the prayer."

Chapo___richie said:

"Me gan if my own enter uni na to depart oh cause I Dey uni now and I Dey see wetin gals wey get babe Dey do."

