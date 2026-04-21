A Nigerian father has publicly showcased his daughter's 2026 stellar Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

His daughter, who is a science student, wrote four subjects in her JAMB exam, which are English, physics, biology, and chemistry and scored above 90 in two subjects

As of April 21, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of approximately 1.9 million candidates in total

A proud father, Emma Chuks Oganno, has posted his daughter's UTME result on Facebook, earning her the praise of internet users.

The man's daughter, Oganno Rachael Chinenye, aced the UTME, scoring not less than 69 in all four subjects.

A proud father posts his daughter's UTME result on Facebook. Photo Credit: Emma Chuks Oganno, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Father flaunts daughter's UTME result

Sharing his daughter's UTME result on April 20, in a Facebook group for UNN aspirants, Emma praised God for her impressive performance.

The man's daughter, a science student, scored 344 on aggregate. She scored 69 in English, 98 in physics, 81 in biology, and 96 in chemistry. Emma wrote:

"My daughter's result is out. Praise the Lord.

"Dear Oganno Rachael Chinenye, Reg Number: 20266............ AB. Your 2026 UTME Result: ENG: 69, PHY: 98, BIO: 81, CHE: 96, Aggregate: 344."

People took to the comment section to congratulate the man and his brilliant daughter.

JAMB has directed candidates to use the SMS method for checking scores, as official result slips for printing are not yet available, and so far, the board has released the results of approximately 1.9 million candidates.

It is noteworthy that results are being published in batches based on the day the examination was taken.

A man reacts as his daughter scores 344 in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: Acadalite

Source: UGC

Man's daughter's UTME result stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's daughter's UTME result below:

Akani Onya said:

"Congratulations to her."

Jacob Oraduen said:

"Congratulations, baby."

Patrick Chidiebere said:

"Remember no be to enter university be the problem but after school work no dey o make she go acquire one handwork."

Olly Chuks said:

"Congratulations dearie."

Constance NK Ihezuo said:

"Congratulations to her."

Anonymous participant 334 said:

"Congratulations to her."

Victor Raph said:

"I can assure you, she is 100% eligible for merit in MBBS without stress.

"She must be a genius and definitely a genius full UNN."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mother had displayed the UTME result of her son, who scored 98 in chemistry.

Father reacts to son's UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father had publicly reacted to his son's impressive UTME result.

The father, Ogoh Adakole Augustine, shared his joy on social media by posting a screenshot of his son's UTME and WAEC results, showing that he scored very high in several subjects. Seeing that his son once again did well in the 2026 UTME exam, just as he performed in WAEC, he took to his Facebook page to share his feelings.

The screenshots shared online, showing the WAEC and 2026 UTME results, prompted many people to react with kind messages.

Source: Legit.ng