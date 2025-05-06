A Nigerian lady has narrated what a man did to her after she helped him to offset a pressing need abroad

According to the TikTok lady, she once gave the man £10,000 (N21 million) to pay his school fees abroad

However, she was surprised and heartbroken when the man left her despite the huge help she rendered to him

A lady has shared what a man did to her, even though she once helped him when he was in need.

According tot he the story which she posed on TikTok, the lady said a man she once helped later left her.

The lady said the man left her despite the help she gave to him. Photo credit: TikTok/@elfortune20.

In the video, @hilaryoj, she once gave her man £10,000 (N21 million) to use and pay his school fees.

However, after the huge favour, the man still broke her heart and left her in deep pain.

She wrote:

"Life so private nobody knows I once gave my ex-boyfriend £10000 to pay his school fees and he still left."

The lady gave her ex-boyfriend N21 million to pay his school fees. Photo credit: TikTok/@elfortune20.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man breaks his woman's heart

@Godslove360 said:

"You should have contacted citizens advice and they will help you get the money back."

@Bassiey said:

"I would go crazy in the streets of United Kingdom."

@Vicky hills said:

"What did you do to make him leave?"

@aanuoluwapolorimi22 said:

"Aahhhh he no go graduate oh…aahhh, I go make sure say he no graduate seh."

@Eli said:

"Me self run am 4 my girl last last she follow white."

@RHEMA2000 said:

"You're one in a million. You'll not regret it at the end of the day."

@Amaka White Ojinnaka said:

"I don chop stress inside relationship but my greatest happiness be say man never ever chop my money and never will."

@Prisca said:

"You’ll get even that amount back in ways you never thought. You thought you were helping your man but he had another agenda it’s oké let it go."

@codebuzz said:

"What did you do to him that he decided to leave? If is the other way round, he paid and you leave, will he come here online to announce?"

@TAtravelstours_ said:

"God heal your heart and bless you with the right one."

@Oluwabusolami said:

"Na why I never marry be this cause all this kind love no Dey my body,,, £10 lasan o leri."

@Adewumi Steve Kaypoly said:

"So painful may God pay you back in many folds and your ideal man will locate you soon ..you have fulfil your humanity duty and God bless you."

Lady gives her boyfriend N800,000

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a beautiful Nigerian lady shared one thing she has done for the person she loves, which she later regretted doing.

According to the lady who shared her story in a video interview, she once stole her mother's N800,000 and gave it to her boyfriend.

The lady lamented that the man later got her pregnant and abandoned her because she gave birth to a baby boy.

