Influencer Obidi challenged GehGeh to provide proof of the ₦5 million he claimed to have added to a fundraising effort for his estranged sister

The drama began after GehGeh’s sister accused the influencer of living a life of luxury while leaving his family in the trenches of poverty

While Obidi provided proof of the ₦1 million raised by the public, she insisted the influencer’s multi-million naira "top-up" is nothing but a phantom promise

Social media personality Obidi has called out influencer GehGeh over an alleged failure to fulfil a promised ₦5 million donation to his sister.

The dispute came after GehGeh’s sister earlier accused him of neglecting family members despite his perceived wealth.

GehGeh, meanwhile defending his stance and explaining that he would not take on the burden of lifting his entire family out of poverty.

GehGeh’s sister earlier accused him of neglecting family members despite his perceived wealth. Photos: GehGeh.

Source: Instagram

Amid the back-and-forth, a fundraising live session was organised to support the lady. According to Obidi, the target was ₦2 million, but only ₦1 million was raised during the session.

She explained that the entire amount realised from the live stream was sent directly to the recipient.

“When we did the live, the goal was 2M naira, we were able to raise 1M naira, I sent the whole money to her through POS,” Obidi said.

Obidi claimed that GehGeh later stated he had added ₦5 million to the donation — a claim that has now become the centre of the controversy.

According to Obidi, the recipient allegedly confirmed she had not received the additional funds, prompting him to publicly challenge GehGeh to complete the transfer.

“GehGeh collect the POS Number & send the 5M naira to her because your sister Opay won’t collect that 5M naira & she just said she has not received any money,” she added.

Watch Obidi's video here:

Reactions trail Obidi's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@AzadusQC stated:

"If nah me be Gheghe after seeing d girl video and discovered d money was reversed,I won’t even resend it and just leave her with this lady"

@leo49702 wrote:

"Demanding she helps the family in one year turns one-time aid into long-term family upliftment. Smart way to break poverty cycle."

@andre_asmax shared:

"Not everything will be cruise please The girl should increase her limit and get her money deposited Palmpay or even opay carries more than 10m Don't discredit people for doing good She should do the needful by simply going to the bank upgrade her account and thats all"

Obidi challenges GehGeh to provide proof of the ₦5 million he claims he donated to his estranged sister. Photo: GehGeh.

Source: Instagram

Gehgeh slams Don Jazzy over donation

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator was pissed when he heard that Afrobeats singer, Rema, donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

Geh Geh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect the donation.

Source: Legit.ng