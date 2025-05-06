We thought Hellen Ati was done dragging her alleged baby daddy, Cubana Chiefpriest, but we were wrong

The mother of two resumed calling out the celebrity barman in a fresh post she shared via her official page

She threatened him as usual, but also made a remark that sparked a lot of reactions on social media

Hellen Ati is back to letting her alleged baby daddy, Pascal Okechukwu, know that she is not quite done with him yet.

Hellen took a hiatus from dragging the nightlife boss on social media platforms, but seems to have resumed.

Cubana CP's alleged baby mama sends message to him. Credit: @Cubana_chiefpriest, @hellen_ati

Source: Instagram

After several failed attempts to get him to consider taking a paternity test to ascertain the 2-year-old boy's paternity, Hellen Ati went back to dragging him online.

In the new post, she stated that since he has refused to do what is necessary, he should not bother. She, however, noted that anywhere she sees Cubana Chiefpriest in the world, she would hold his neck.

In Hellen Ati's exact words:

"Pascal, since you have refused to step up like a father dnt bother coz mountains can't meet each other but human beings can. Pascal let me tell you anywhere I meet you in thsi world we go hold each other's necks, I swear am telling you dont worry that day you will see my crazy mind."

See the post here:

Reactions as Hellen drags Chiefpriest online

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Neck too far, hol am for belle, e no go fit run!"

@beautifullly_b said:

"Soft life really dey hungry Helen o😂 make she ask Judy Austin wetin her eyes dey see o… Na this kind d£speration don make Judy dey shout ‘ismili’ on empty stomach & in okirika bubu gown for this past 3years o😂."

@kelvin__kertz said:

"Bouncer never touch this one before, it’s obvious 😂."

@lynuzuko said:

"A lesson to ladies, you can't trap a man who isn't willing with pregnancy o."

@obidimmad1st said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 She is same woman that said she go kpai the pikin. Cloud chaser. Saw her on TikTok. CP is her niche and I don’t know why people are falling for this."

Hellen Ati resumes attacking Cubana CP. Credit: @hellen_ati, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

@iamnaniboi said:

"To sleep and wake up without meeting a nightmare dey hard now for this country."

@dukeofbarking said:

"Is she giving up so fast Abi na every week dragging be dis one? Allow us to focus on #FreeVDM Abeg🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@chris017._ said:

"Dis 1 just dey mumu her self we Naija people no send u again."

@mizzlisa2 said:

"My dear, since he has chosen not to take responsibility as the father, I suggest you embrace both roles—father and mother."

@edithifeyinwafentzy said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 where u wan see him? Both of u are not in same level how u wan take smuggle urself into his party or doings?"

@m.m.a_j said:

"Water don pass garri."

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama requests DNA

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest (CP), resumed her drama with him.

She accused him of lying that he does not have children in Malaysia, and she demanded that a DNA test be conducted on her two-year-old son.

Hellen alleged that Cubana Chiefpriest was married in Malaysia, spurring massive reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng