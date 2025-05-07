Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of a young man giving an unusual kind of offering at the church of former RCCG Pastor Idowu Iluyomade

While other members dropped their offering in envelopes, the man came forward wth a bundle of money

People commented on the reactions of some of the congregants to the man's unexpected kind of offering

A video of a man dropping an unusual offering at Pastor Idowu Iluyomade's church has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Pastor Iluyomade, who resigned from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) where he was a cleric, started his ministry, named The Family Fellowship.

A man puts a bundle of money as offering in a church. Photo Credit: @qedng

Source: TikTok

The epic moment was during Pastor Iluyomade's church's thanksgiving service. Members filed out to drop their offerings in an open offering box in front, and the young man stood out.

This is because he came out with a bundle of money, while others gave their offerings using envelopes.

A man gives a bundle of money as his offering in church. Photo Credit: @qedng

Source: TikTok

The video was reposted on TikTok by @qedng and garnered over 81k views on the social media platform.

Some netizens claimed that the young man who gave an offering with a bundle of money is Jerry Shaffer, a music artist.

Watch the video below:

People react to ex-RCCG pastor's church clip

Ejibaby00 said:

"See the way that woman dy look am I know she will carry his number after the service."

Victor Strong said:

"Who set camera to capture the moment ? 😹 And you want the world to take us serious?"

kesmagold2000 said:

"Who noticed that lady, see the way she shook eye cos of bundle, woman and money."

Walextop said:

"Bc he betrayed access bank Wigwe death, u cant compare with ur former Rccg, bc of woman."

Bassey Samuel (GCON) said:

"In terms of the Christian religion in Africa, we have lòst focus. opening business centres in the name of church."

Donshermer said:

"I bet that guy wey drop bundle is not among of 10 richest men in that church."

David Dennis said:

"Who noticed the habd shake from pastor n the eye contact mummy gave him 😂 something is happening we dont know."

Hallmark Farms said:

"The guy in black suit and the lady in red owes the money because it's a business center."

Fejiro said:

"Lmaoo. That bundle might be the smallest amount in that basket. Most of them na cheque dey the envelope."

Ex-RCCG pastor opens new ministry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Idowu Iluyomade had opened a new ministry after resigning from Pastor Adeboye's Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Iluyomade unveiled the name and location of his church. From the flyer he shared on his page, the church was named The Family Fellowship, and the service was held at the Civic Centre on Victoria Island.

On Sunday, January 19, videos from Iluyomade's church emerged on social media. A series of clips showed the clergyman dancing with his members as they appreciated God during the Sunday service.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng