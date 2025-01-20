As videos from Pastor Idowu Iluyomade’s church service trends, the name and location of the church has emerged

A video showed him and some members dancing during a Sunday service, raising questions over Iluyomade’s suspension from RCCG

The pastor was suspended months ago from RCCG City of David Parish, with another pastor replacing him

Former pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, has opened his new ministry.

Videos from the service went viral on Sunday, eliciting reactions from netizens.

Iluyomade at his church service and a photo with his wife. Photo: @dammiedammie35, @PastorID

Source: Twitter

In a post on his X page (@PastorID), Iluyomade unveiled the name and location of his church.

From the flier he shared on his page, the church was named The Family Fellowship, and the service was held at the Civic Centre on Victoria Island.

Iluyomade asked netizens to join them at the service on Sunday.

He said:

"Promises to be a great experience."

In the poster, the church's tagline for 2025 was written as:

"The year of the lord's presence. I will lead you."

On Sunday, January 19, videos from Iluyomade's church emerged on social media. A series of clips showed the clergyman dancing with his members as they appreciated God during the Sunday service.

However, the pastor's wife, Siju Iluyomade, was not spotted in the videos trending online.

Watch one of the videos below:

See the post inviting netizens to the church:

Reactions as Pastor Iluyomade launches new church

Many who came across the social media videos reacted to the pastor's new church.

@It_Chioma said:

"Church business will continue to strive in Nigeria because people want to believe in something. They want to believe someone is responsible for their problems, they want to believe their pastor has all the solutions to their problems and that he can save them. Pastors on the other hand use this mindset as a weapon to extort the people."

@Mazimum_ said:

"I'm very certain that if you ask him what made him open his own church, he will say it was a direction from God, and he will also have a Bible verse to back it up!"

@philkikis said:

"He's not the first pastor to be suspended from RCCG, and he won't be the last!!! they all went ahead to open their's and became independent pastors, with RCCG experience!!! 85 of new churches with new names emanated from RCCG, Their lead pastors were either suspended or left RCCG. Go and verify."

Iluyomade's suspension from RCCG

Legit.ng reported that Iluyomade was replaced at the City of David parish following public criticisms of his wife, Siju's extravagant 60th birthday party.

The party came a few days after the tragic death of Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, a prominent member of the church.

Following the criticism, in June 2024, the RCCG Governing Council of the church suspended Iluyomade for three months and replaced him with Pastor Charles Kpandei of RCCG Resurrection Parish.

RCCG then appointed a new pastor, Kayode Pitan, to replace Iluyomade at the City of David Parish in Lagos, marking the end of the latter's tenure.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng