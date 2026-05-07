Mohammed Bello El-Rufai resigns from APC and joins ADC ahead of 2027 elections

Lawmaker confirms re-election bid under ADC, emphasizing continued public service

El-Rufai announces healthcare initiative for Kaduna North with plans for medical supplies

FCT, Abuja - Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also announced that he will be joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

El-Rufai's Son Finally Dumps APC Ahead of 2027, Discloses Next Line of Action

Source: Twitter

The lawmaker, who represents Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, announced his defection in a statement issued on Thursday, May 6, after his resignation letter was read during plenary by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

“A few hours ago, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas GCON, announced my letter of resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and my formal move to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at plenary,” he stated.

Lawmaker confirms re-election bid on ADC platform

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai via a statement on X, disclosed that he would seek re-election to the House of Representatives under the ADC platform, pledging continued representation for his constituents.

“I am now a member of the ADC, and I will be seeking re-election to continue representing the good people of Kaduna North Federal Constituency on this platform,” he said.

Other lawmakers join ADC movement

The Kaduna lawmaker also revealed that two other politicians had joined him in the new political movement.

According to him, Hon. Engr. Suleiman Richifa, representing Soba Constituency, and Hon. Umar Ajilo, representing Makarfi/Kudan, had also defected to the ADC.

“Together, we are building a home for progressive, people-focused service,” he said.

Defection not taken lightly

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai stated that his decision to leave the APC was made after careful consideration, adding that his political convictions were shaped by courage and commitment to public service.

“This decision was not taken lightly. As a proud son of Mallam Nasir @elrufai, I am guided by courage, conviction, and the unshakable belief that our people deserve the very best,” he stated.

Health initiative unveiled for Kaduna communities

The lawmaker also used the opportunity to announce plans for a new healthcare intervention targeted at primary healthcare centres in Kaduna North.

He said an ad hoc committee would soon be unveiled to oversee the initiative, which would provide medical supplies to selected health centres.

“By the grace of God, I will soon announce the ad hoc committee for the Primary Health Care initiative I unveiled last week,” he said.

“We will be equipping Primary Health Care Centres with medical supplies, starting with 1,000 syringes per PHC and other essential items.”

Tonye defects to NDC

Previously, Legit.ng reproted that senator Tony Nwoye, representing Anambra North Senatorial District, has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), becoming the latest high-profile lawmaker to switch allegiance.

His defection was formally announced during Wednesday’s plenary, May 6, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio reading his letter on the floor of the chamber.

Source: Legit.ng