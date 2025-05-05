Dkokopee, VDM's friend, has alerted his fans about an alleged plan on his life due to his constant support for the activist

The singer was the first person to cry out that his friend was missing after visiting a bank to make a complaint

In his video, he questioned the EFCC and their motives, fans also supported him and shared their thoughts about the recording

Itskokopee Ogaga Okokowa, aka Dkokopee, Martins Vincent Otse's close friend, has shared a video making allegations against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The singer was the first person to cry out about Verydarkman’s whereabouts. He claimed the activist's head was covered with a cloth, and he was whisked away at a bank. However, it was later revealed that he was picked up by the EFCC.

VDM's friend, Dkokopee makes allegation against EFCC over activist's arrest. Photo credit@dkokopee

Source: Instagram

In his video, he claimed that the anti-graft agency was after him because he had been screaming and campaigning for the release of his friend.

He shared his experience when he went to give VDM food at the EFCC's office and how he was allegedly being hunted.

VDM's Dkokopee sends message to EFCC over activist's arrests. Photo credit@dekokpee

Source: Instagram

Dkokopee asks EFCC questions

In the recording, the aggrieved music star asked what he had done to be allegedly witch-hunted by the agency. He also asked what his friend had done and called out that they were holding him while keeping silent about his offence.

Recall that some celebrities have also reacted to the disappearance of the activist and called for his release.

The likes of Eedris Abdulkareem, Davido and others cried that Verydarkman should be released.

See the video here:

What fans said about Dkokpopee's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Vertdarkman's friend. Here are comments about it below:

@Tioluwalope0 reacted:

"This kokope is a clout chaser walai . He jus Dey wurugbon , no logic in his statements."

@ultradopemix commented:

"Wait, reading the comments is making me confused. Are these guys serious? Person dey help him friend and i'm seeing funny comments. There's a big problem."

@Dammie76 shared:

"I swear to God this Kokopee dey chase clout ni."

@DelegsT stated:

"Make this guy go dey act nollywood abeg, he is a good clout chaser

@9nas01_ent reacted:

"Chai naija na cruise let's see who will win."

@Pharmdjango commented:

"Once Peter Obi chuk mouth for this matter, EFCC go comport..even Sowore..VDM is not a politician,he’s very much limited in his strength to fight the government."

@naijamplifaya shared:

"But what did he do. Why are they holding him without charges? Nawa o."

Lady reacts to VDM's disappearance

Legit.ng had reported that a lady had made a video about the disappearance of social media activist, Verydarkman after his bestie cried out.

The activist's friend, Dkokopee, had cried out that the activist was missing after he visited GTB.

Fans of the TikToker also reacted to the video, they supported the lady and shared what they are capable of doing. Many of them issued warning and threats to whoever was holding him.

