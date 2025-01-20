On Sunday, January 19, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade started his own church in Lagos, many months after he resigned from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

Before his resignation, Pastor Iluyomade was suspended for three months by the governing council of the RCCG from his role as the cleric in charge of City of David Parish, Lagos

Legit.ng shares things to know about the cleric who was suspended as a result of the backlash that trailed the lavish 60th birthday party he organised for his wife

Many months after being suspended by the governing council of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade finally bowed to pressure and started his own church.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, who was in charge of the City of David parish, was suspended for three months following his lavish 60th birthday party for his wife, which many people considered insensitive in the wake of the helicopter crash demise of Herbert Wigwe.

Pastor Idowu Iluyomade was in charge of City of David Parish, Lagos before his suspension and subsequent resignation. Photo Credit: @PastorID

Source: Twitter

Wigwe was a prominent member of RCCG before his demise. The church's hierarchy appointed Pastor Kayode Pitan to head the City of David parish.

Clips on social media captured sights and sounds from the inaugural service of Pastor Iluyomade's new church, Family Fellowship, located in Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five things to know about the preacher who has been criticized for starting a new church.

1. Pastor Idowu Iluyomade's education

According to Church Gist's article, citing the City of David, Pastor Iluyomade attended the University of Ibadan and trained as a lawyer at the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

In 1981, he graduated with a LLB honours degree and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1982 after graduating from the Nigerian Law School.

Pastor Iluyomade is a lawyer of over 38 years with an interest in advocacy and commercial practice.

2. Pastor Iluyomade was Pastor Adeboye's aide

Apart from being in charge of the RCCG, Region 20, with thousands of parishes under his leadership, Legit.ng learnt that Pastor Iluyomade was the Special Assistant to the RCCG General Overseer, Enoch Adeboye, on Christian Social Responsibility, via the arm of his love foundation.

3. Pastor Iluyomade's marital life

Pastor Iluyomade is happily married to his wife, Pastor Siju Iluyomade, and is a father to three kids their union produced.

4. Pastor Iluyomade, an author

Legit.ng learnt that the cleric is an author. The proceeds from his works reportedly go into charity deeds.

5. Trinity Towers project reported visioneer

Legit.ng gathered that Pastor Iluyomade, 65, is reportedly the visioneer of the multi-billion naira Trinity Towers project.

Trinity Towers is a mixed-use development in Lagos, Nigeria, with three 14-story towers. The towers are part of the RCCG City of David complex and are located on Chief Yesuf Abiodun Oniru Way.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a new pastor had taken over the City of David parish following Pastor Idowu Iluyomade's suspension.

RCCG member kicks over Pastor Iluyomade's resignation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) had expressed displeasure about the resignation of Pastor Idowu Iluyomade.

The RCCG member, Funsho Olufemi, accused the church of using and dumping those who helped it grow.

Pastor Iluyomade was suspended by the leadership of RCCG over his lavish celebration of his wife's 60th birthday on the back of Herbert Wigwe's tragic death. Wigwe was a prominent member of the church.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng