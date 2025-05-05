A man shared his views about the arrest and detention of VeryDarkMan as Nigerians continue to ask for his release

The Nigerian man said some people who are blaming the Guaranty Trust Bank might be missing the point

He said people who are saying they would boycott GTBank might end up hurting friends and family working at the bank

Different types of reactions have continued to trail the arrest and detention of Vincent Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

The social media activist who enjoys popularity among young people was allegedly arrested on the premises of GTB in Abuja.

A Nigerian man notes that GTB might have nothing to do with VDM's arrest.

As a result of the arrest, many people have blamed the bank, alleging the financial institution was behind VDM's ordeal.

Some social media users have also vowed to boycott the bank by closing their accounts.

Boycotting GTB over VDM not the right move

However, a Nigerian man, identified on Facebook as , said boycotting GTB was a wrong move.

According to Kelvin, GTB may well have nothing to do with VDM's ordeal, noting that the only connection was that he was arrested on their premises.

Kelvin said boycotting GTB would end up hurting innocent staffers working at the bank.

He wrote on Facebook:

"Withdrawing all your funds and moving it to another bank isn’t the right protest. The real problem isn’t GTB — they didn’t act on their own. There was a directive. And It was the police not bank staff. If you decide to pull your funds from the bank to “cripple” them and it works, do you think the MDs or the owners will feel it? No. The people that will feel it are your friends, cousins, or neighbours working in those branches who’ll be out of a job. Sometimes, wisdom is profitable to direct. The news said he was arrested by the police at GTB —not by the bank itself."

Kelvin said GTB does not have the right to effect any arrest, noting that VDM's lawyer was already on the case.

The man insists that people should wait as VDM's lawyer handles the case.

His words:

"GTB doesn’t have the right to arrest anybody. It’s not their job. And from what I understand, his arrest wasn’t because he complained about the bank. It might be for something else entirely. So let’s not jump to conclusions — GTB might have no hand in this. The only thing connecting them is that the arrest happened on their premises. So this “withdraw all your money from GTB” thing isn’t the right move. You’re shooting yourselves in the leg while trying to fight back. I heard Deji and his lawyer are on the case. Let them trace the root of the issue. Your fav would be out but In the meantime be calm. Everything is not riot oo."

Facebook reactions to VDM's arrest

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens.

Doris solutions said:

"How did the EFCC find out that he was at GTB. All I know is that the system is quick to act on matters that are baseless and ignore issues that affect the masses. The more they know that we as youths are not in one accord in this country, the more they treat us like sh1t. This is one of the reasons why the Northern states will remain unbreakable by any politician or entity. Call them bigots but I love their spirit when it comes to solidarity."

Vickson insight said:

"Any decisions made out of emotions does always have positive outcome. Many of us, love VDM for his selfless service and courageous approach to things but let's not be too fast to embrace withdraw all money from GTB and all the stuff from different influencers. Many people saying do this do that are not genuine, some are trying to use the opportunity to grow their page or influence."

Man says GTBank is making more money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared how GTBank is making more money from Verydarkman's fans' boycott threats.

Verydarkman's recent arrest had triggered fans and apologists of the online critic, with many vowing to boycott the bank, whose premises he was arrested in.

The man's assertion about GTBank profiting more from the threats of Verydarkman's fans did not sit well with many.

