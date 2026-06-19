Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham stated that she spent years in Nollywood before earning substantial income

The actress revealed that she only started making real money from acting about eight years ago

Her revelation offered insight into the struggles many entertainers face before success arrives

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has revealed when she finally began earning good money in the movie industry, despite spending decades in front of the camera.

The box-office star, who joined Nollywood in 2001, disclosed that financial success came much later than many people might expect.

According to the actress, it was only about eight years ago that acting and filmmaking became truly rewarding for her financially.

Toyin Abraham says that she spent years in Nollywood before earning substantial income. Photos: Toyin Abraham.

Source: Instagram

Her revelation has drawn attention to the often-overlooked realities behind the glamorous image of the entertainment industry.

Speaking in an interview with Nolly TV, Toyin reflected on her early years in the industry and the sacrifices many actors had to make to remain relevant.

She explained that when she started her acting career, performers earned very little and often accepted jobs to survive.

Despite the poor remuneration, she and many of her colleagues remained committed because they loved the craft and hoped for better opportunities in the future.

Sharing her experience, she said:

“I just started making money 8 years ago, and I’ve been in the film industry since 2001. Back then, we acted and got peanuts, but we did it just to survive.”

Toyin Abraham speaks about her aura

In another development, Toyin Abraham recently opened up about the natural connection she shares with people, especially children.

She described herself as a radiant light whose energy never fades.

Toyin claimed that her aura speaks for her and draws both children and strangers to her.

She stated:

“My aura speaks. Energy never lies. Children gravitate towards me, strangers feel at ease, and people find safety in my presence. I am light. I radiate.”

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the actress sparked conversations online after a video of her kneeling to greet billionaire couple Razaq and Shade Okoya went viral.

The filmmaker was among the guests at the 70th birthday celebration of Debola Lagos’ father, where she paid her respects to the power couple in the traditional Yoruba way.

While many praised her for upholding cultural values, some critics on social media accused her of going overboard. One X user wrote that her repeated kneeling was “unnecessary” and looked like “eye service,” urging her to carry herself with more pride, given her achievements"

Toyin Abraham says she only started making real money from acting about eight years ago. Photos: Toyin Abraham.

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham's husband shows love to Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Kolawole Ajeyemi joined his wife, Toyin Abraham, in supporting Iyabo Ojo's newly released cinema movie, 'The Return of Arinzo'.

Ajeyemi surprised fans when he took to his Instagram page to share a clip from Iyabo's movie premiere while encouraging his followers to go to the cinema to watch it.

His action also stirred a heartwarming response from Iyabo Ojo, who appreciated him.

Source: Legit.ng