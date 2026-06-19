A Nigerian man shared his opened up on some struggles after moving from his country to the United Kingdom (UK)

The Nigerian man decided to explain his life story after he had a change in his career path when he relocated abroad

The man mentions some of the downsides he had after he relocated to the UK, sparking buzz online

A Nigerian man has shared his personal experience regarding the challenges professionals like him might face after relocating from Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

The man, identified by his social media handle @TimeyinI, explained that he held a professional role in the financial sector before making the decision to move abroad.

A Nigerian man shares his biggest downside of relocating to the UK. Photo credit: @Timeyini/X

Source: Twitter

Nigerian man shares his downsides after relocating

@TimeyinI stated that he had a stable career in Lagos but had to take up manual labour jobs to survive when he arrived in the United Kingdom.

According to him, when he was in Nigeria, he was a stockbroker and an investor analyst.

He wrote on X:

"Before leaving Nigeria 🇳🇬, I was a Stockbroker and Investment Analyst at a top firm in Lagos.

When I got to the UK 🇬🇧, I started with Amazon warehouse (Picking &Packing), Aldi (Freezer), HCA (Florence), MHCA roles before eventually transitioning into BA.

One of the biggest downsides of Japa nobody likes to talk about is starting from ground zero again.

Japa will humble your CV first before it bless you."

Reactions as Nigerian man shares struggle abroad

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

@BaeChiny said:

"Why is it always in this order for UK migrants? warehouse, care and then up."

@rockefella12 said:

"That's why japa is really for people who are literally on ground zero in their countries, it's easy to just move and start afresh in a new climate."

@OSUET1 said:

"Unless you are a doctor or nurse."

See his X post here:

Man based in Lagos relocates abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man shared his excitement on social media after taking a new step to further his education abroad.

Source: Legit.ng