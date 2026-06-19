Breaking: IGP DISU Makes New Appointment, Details Emerge
- CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu has been appointed new Force Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Police Force
- Outgoing PRO DCP Anthony Placid praises Iniedu's extensive experience in public communication and operational policing
- Iniedu holds a B.Sc. in Pure Chemistry and has undergone multiple professional trainings in policing and intelligence
FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has appointed CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu as the new Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force.
The Outgoing Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, said CSP Anietie Iniedu, a native of Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, is a seasoned police officer
Placid said Iniedu has extensive experience in public communication, operational policing, intelligence management, institutional accountability, and administration.
This was contained in a statement issued via the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) X handle @PoliceNG on Friday, June 19, 2026
“He holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Pure Chemistry from the University of Uyo and has undergone several professional trainings in investigative interviewing, crime scene management, human rights-based policing, strategic communication, and intelligence analysis.
"Prior to his appointment, he served as Head of the Complaint Response Unit (CRU), Force Headquarters, Abuja."
Source: Legit.ng
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