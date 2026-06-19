Ireland has deported 42 South African nationals, including men, women, and children traveling as family units

The deported group arrived in Johannesburg after leaving Dublin on a chartered flight

Two deportees had prior convictions in Ireland, part of ongoing efforts against criminality

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Dublic, Ireland - The Repubilc of Ireland has deported no fewer than 42 South African nationals.

The deported South Africans included nine men, 18 women and 15 children, all traveling as family units.

As reported by DW Africa, the deported South Africans left Dublin on a specially chartered flight and arrived in Johannesburg on Friday, June 19, 2026.

According to authorities, two of those deported South African citiziens had been convicted of offences in Ireland.

The Ireland's Department of Justice explained that the operation was the fourth deportation charter flight this year.

The department added that 130 people were previously removed from the country "on grounds of criminality."

Reactions as Ireland deports South Africans

David Ikonne

Is Jacinta and her March for March crowd aware of this? I thought they don't travel.

Prince Lily

I thought they don't do crime in other people's countries? I also thought they don't go elsewhere?

Percy Johnson

Again. they say they're Nigerians yet their families in South Africa are welcoming them back.

Takunda Nhondo

South Africans they think being South African is something special. Anyways Ireland said abahambe.

UcheNwa ElderStatesman

They should have saved their money and wait for the flight carrying Bafana Bafana to transit and pick them.

Godwin Akpan

Aaaaah this is just the beginning of a new chapter. I also want to ask if any SA guy is here, were the two con Vic ted SA citizens in Ireland influenced by Nigerians or they went to train themselves in Nigeria as cri mi nails?

Simiao Bila

They are welcome home.

They are also going to join Mphakele, Jacinta and Mchunu to chase us

Evanki Mngomezulu

From Ireland, straight to lindela repatriation centre, then back to their original countries.

Jane Mateyo

So they also travel while busy pushing other African to go back.

Phaiya Bless

Why they moved from south African!!

I thought that these cattle are house they never woke out.

Destiny Ofurum Destiny Ofurum

I thought they don't travel to another man's country abeg they don't deserve staying in another country

Xenophobia:Nigerians return home from South Africa

Recall that over 200 Nigerians returned from South Africa due to renewed xenophobic attacks,

Top Nigerian government officials welcomed the returnees, assuring them of support and reintegration assistance.

The next evacuations of Nigerians from South Africa are scheduled for June 15, 18, 22, and 24, 2026.

Nigeria to decide retaliation against South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria's federal government considered retaliatory measures against South Africa's anti-migrant actions.

Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu strongly criticised South Africa's failure to protect African migrants.

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa damaged the country's international reputation and relations, according to Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

Source: Legit.ng