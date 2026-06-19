Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has rejected Donald Trump’s claim that she “begged” him for a photo, calling it “entirely made-up”

The row has escalated quickly, with Italy’s foreign minister cancelling a planned US trip and political leaders across the spectrum rallying behind Meloni

Once close allies, Meloni and Trump now face a strained relationship marked by public disputes over diplomacy, war, and respect between nations

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed astonishment after US President Donald Trump claimed she had “begged” him for a picture, sparking a diplomatic row between Rome and Washington.

In a phone interview with Italy’s La7 TV channel, Trump alleged: “She begged me to take a photo with her; I felt sorry for her.” He added: “She’s probably happy I spoke to her.” The comments were broadcast with an Italian voiceover, not Trump’s original English words.

Giorgia Meloni rejects Trump claim as Italy–US relations face growing strain. Photo credit: Ludovic MARIN / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The two leaders were filmed several times at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, earlier this week, appearing to share warm exchanges.

Meloni’s response on Instagram

Meloni reacted with disbelief, telling her seven million Instagram followers she was “frankly stunned.” She rejected Trump’s claim as “entirely made-up” and added: “Neither I nor Italy ever beg.”

She criticised Trump’s approach to allies, saying: “I can only say it is regrettable he does not show the same determination towards the enemies of the West and towards the enemies of the US – [enemies] whose leaders he instead appears to be far more accommodating with.”

Diplomatic fallout

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled a planned trip to the US early next week, underlining the seriousness of the dispute. President Sergio Mattarella phoned Meloni to offer his support, while politicians across Italy condemned Trump’s remarks.

Filippo Sensi of the Democratic Party said no-one had the right to speak to an Italian prime minister “in such an arrogant tone.”

of the Democratic Party said no-one had the right to speak to an Italian prime minister “in such an arrogant tone.” Giuseppe Conte of the Five Star Movement said Italy did not deserve such humiliation.

of the Five Star Movement said Italy did not deserve such humiliation. Lucio Malan of Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party argued Trump’s words were damaging to his own image.

of Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party argued Trump’s words were damaging to his own image. Matteo Salvini declared: “Whoever attacks Giorgia, attacks all of us.”

Strained relationship

Meloni, elected in 2022, was the only European leader to attend Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, initially seen as a bridge-builder between Europe and Washington. However, ties have soured since Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran, which Meloni strongly opposed.

In April, Trump told Corriere della Sera: “I thought she had courage, but I was wrong.” The Italian leader also criticised Trump’s attack on Pope Leo XIV, calling his remarks unacceptable.

The latest clash highlights the growing distance between the two leaders. Once allies, Meloni and Trump now appear locked in a public dispute that could affect Italy’s diplomatic standing with Washington.

Italian leaders defend Meloni as tensions rise over Trump’s “begged for photo” statement. Photo credit: Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Meloni denies discussing SpaceX deal with Musk

Legit.ng earlier reported that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni denied Thursday talking to Elon Musk about a cybersecurity deal with the American billionaire's SpaceX company following reports that sparked controversy in Italy. "I have never spoken personally with Musk about these matters," she told journalists at her annual press conference in Rome.

In the wake of Meloni's whirlwind visit with President Donald Trump in Florida on Saturday, Italian media reported that Rome was in advanced talks with SpaceX for a 1.5-billion-euro ($1.6 billion) contract to provide Italy with secure telecommunications.

Source: Legit.ng