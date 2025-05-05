A special adviser to the Delta State governor, James Onword, has reacted to Verydarkman's arrest by the EFCC

In the post making the rounds online, he noted that the activist would soon be released by whoever took him

However, fans of the activist didn’t agree with what he said; they dragged him over his post and shared what they wanted

James Onword, a special adviser to the Delta state governor and also a chief in Ubulu-Uku Kingdom, has reacted to the arrest of Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Legit.ng had reported that Dkokopee cried out, stating that the activist was missing. He added that he was last seen at GTBank, after which some armed men covered his head and whisked him away.

James Onword sends message to Nigerians about Verydarkman's arrest. Photo credit@verydfarkblackman/@jamesonword

Source: Instagram

It was later discovered that the activist was allegedly taken away by the EFCC.

In a post shared by Linda Ikeji's blog, it was asserted that Verydarkman would soon be released, and James Onword assured fans and Nigerians to be patient about the issue.

Also, in the post, it was stated that people should await statements from the anti-graft agency and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

According to him, despite the fact that the disappearance of the activist has sparked confusion and concern, it is better to await what the two parties allegedly involved in the controversy will say.

Sharing more about Verydarkman, Onword affirmed that the TikToker wouldn’t have been arrested without a reason.

James Onword expresses concern over VDM

Also, in the post, James Onword expressed concern over all the narratives he had heard about Verydarkman.

Onword pointed out that Nigerians should wait for the real information before taking any action regarding Verydarkman.

VDM continues of trends amid his arrest by EFCC. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Recall that various reactions had trailed the disappearance of VDM, as a lady questioned GTBank. People also shared what they were capable of doing about the saga.

In his word:

"As at today, Nigerians are threatening to protest and also to boycott GTBank based on the arrest of VeryDarkMan."

"I expect by now that GTBank and the EFCC will come up with explanations and reasons why VeryDarkMan was arrested."

"This will put an end to all these agitations among Nigerians." he said

See the Instagram post here:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post from James Onword. Here are comments below:

@iamjosh_11 reacted:

"With all they're seeing in social media, they still yet to release statements and you're asking us to wait?"

@wizzyblaq commented:

"This guy just dey disgrace my village."

@ayeni_dami2 shared:

"That’s my point too. They haven’t said shiii about his arrest at all."

@edwardferdinand1 stated:

"For how many days Man."

@barbie_pink_21 shared:

"Someone's son was arrested for d past 4days without a statement of why he was arrested n you're busy talking about patience, well i don't know why his family members are not yet camping at the gate of EFCC office in Abuja."

@iam_trust001 commented:

"Make e nor be like say dem don kpai vdm and dem never know the lie to tell Nigerians, that’s why they are still silent."

Terry Apala warns VDM over video

Legit.ng had reported that singer Terry Apala had shared his grievances with Verydarkman over a video he made about him and the EFCC.

The activist had claimed that Terry was arrested by the ant-graft agency and allegedly bribed his way out of the situation.

The music star gave VDM an ultimatum to bring down the video about him or face the wrath of the law.

