A Nigerian man has shared a special update about his life after experiencing a devastating event back in 2021

The man shared a video of his experience during a 2021 flood on Ishawo Road in Ikorodu, Lagos

He shared his update five years after the event, gaining significant traction on social media channels

A Nigerian man has shared a viral update on social media while reflecting on how his life transformed significantly between 2021 and 2026.

Adesanya Adebayo (@Adebayoadesanya) detailed his journey from surviving a devastating environmental disaster in Lagos State to acquiring Canadian citizenship.

A Nigerian man celebrates becoming a citizen of another country after experiencing a serious flood. Photo credit: @Adebayoadesanya/X

Source: Twitter

His post contrasted his past struggles with his current reality abroad.

Man reflects after experiencing flood in Nigeria

In his social media update, Adebayo attached a throwback video showing the severe flooding he endured on Ishawo Road, located in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The old footage showed the extent of the water levels before his relocation.

The media upload also featured a recent photograph of Adebayo celebrating his new status alongside his family. He noted that the transition marked a move toward structural stability.

Adebayo wrote:

"2021: I was in the middle of severe flooding on Ishawo Road, Ikorodu, Lagos.

2026: I took the oath to become a Canadian citizen.

From one season of uncertainty to another chapter of stability and growth."

Reactions as man relocates to Canada

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

@dadumeta said"

"Congratulations bro, may the land be favorable to you and yours and may your continue to experience endless flooding of Grace."

@tempire01 said:

"Great transformation."

@Beautifugift said:

"Congratulations. 💐

This is the kind of growth we celebrate and pray for. Wishing you many more wins ahead."

See the X post here:

Lady says goodbye to mother, relocates abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a viral video documenting her relocation journey from Abuja to Germany.

Source: Legit.ng