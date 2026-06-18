Alexx Ekubo: Lady Recounts Actor's Birthday Message to Woman Battling Serious Illness, Many React
- A throwback video of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo making a personalised birthday message for a fan surfaced online
- The actor recorded the video during a production shoot in Dubai after a friend told him about the woman
- According to Alexx Ekubo's friend, the gesture was made for a 60-year-old sickle cell survivor who admired his talent
An emotional video showing the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo recording a spontaneous birthday message for a 60-year-old sickle cell warrior has emerged online.
The clip was shared on Instagram by his close friend, Kalanne Fubara (kalanne_fubara), as final funeral rites for the actor were held in Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 18, 2026.
Lady shares Alexx Ekubo's warm gesture
The footage was captured during a campaign shoot in Dubai where the actor chose to celebrate a fan he had never met in person. According to kalanne_fubara, the gesture happened immediately after she mentioned the fan's admiration for his craft.
Kalanne Fubara said:
"The true @alexxekubo ..... We were in Dubai shooting a campaign. I told Alexx about my friend @ifeomaifejika (60yr warrior of Sickle cell) who truly admired his talent. He spontaneously did this message for her on her birthday even though he'd never met her."
In the shared video, the late movie star sang the popular Barney "I Love You" theme song directly to the camera before blow!ng a kiss. He then organised the entire production crew on set to give a unified shoutout to the celebrant.
Reactions as lady recounts experience with Alexx
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:
being_fay_tee said:
"Alex must have been an angel God simply called back home. A rare gem indeed.❤️"
princessthebeauty12 said:
"How do I get over this guy? God please heal my heart.💔😭💔"
mr_okiks said:
"IKUKU. 💔 Such a rare gem. To know you is to love you. Death is so rude. Kai. My God."
See the Instagram post here:
Lady speaks about Alexx Ekubo's funeral arrangement
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has addressed people who were criticising the luxury setup that was made for Alexx Ekubo's burial.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng