A throwback video of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo making a personalised birthday message for a fan surfaced online

The actor recorded the video during a production shoot in Dubai after a friend told him about the woman

According to Alexx Ekubo's friend, the gesture was made for a 60-year-old sickle cell survivor who admired his talent

An emotional video showing the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo recording a spontaneous birthday message for a 60-year-old sickle cell warrior has emerged online.

The clip was shared on Instagram by his close friend, Kalanne Fubara (kalanne_fubara), as final funeral rites for the actor were held in Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 18, 2026.

A friend of Alexx Ekubo posts a touching gesture from the actor. Photo credit: Kalanne_fubara, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Lady shares Alexx Ekubo's warm gesture

The footage was captured during a campaign shoot in Dubai where the actor chose to celebrate a fan he had never met in person. According to kalanne_fubara, the gesture happened immediately after she mentioned the fan's admiration for his craft.

Kalanne Fubara said:

"The true @alexxekubo ..... We were in Dubai shooting a campaign. I told Alexx about my friend @ifeomaifejika (60yr warrior of Sickle cell) who truly admired his talent. He spontaneously did this message for her on her birthday even though he'd never met her."

In the shared video, the late movie star sang the popular Barney "I Love You" theme song directly to the camera before blow!ng a kiss. He then organised the entire production crew on set to give a unified shoutout to the celebrant.

Reactions as lady recounts experience with Alexx

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

being_fay_tee said:

"Alex must have been an angel God simply called back home. A rare gem indeed.❤️"

princessthebeauty12 said:

"How do I get over this guy? God please heal my heart.💔😭💔"

mr_okiks said:

"IKUKU. 💔 Such a rare gem. To know you is to love you. Death is so rude. Kai. My God."

See the Instagram post here:

Lady speaks about Alexx Ekubo's funeral arrangement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has addressed people who were criticising the luxury setup that was made for Alexx Ekubo's burial.

Source: Legit.ng