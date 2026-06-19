A Nigerian mother recounted a humorous family incident after her young daughter misunderstood a situation at home

The little girl became concerned after witnessing an interaction involving her father and another woman

The child's unexpected reaction amused social media users and sparked widespread conversations across the platform

A Nigerian mother has shared a family incident on X after her young daughter reacted to seeing another woman hug her father.

Miracle Tamuno-Miebaka Tamunoene explained on the social media platform that the incident occurred when her husband’s younger sister came to visit them at their home.

A mother narrates how her daughter gave her a warning after spotting a woman hug her father. Photo credit: dragana991, MoMo Productions/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lady shares daughter's warning to her

The mother noted that she was away at the market when the sister arrived, leaving the children at home with their father. She also stated that the children were unfamiliar with their aunt because she lives in Abuja and had not been around them frequently.

Upon returning from the market, the mother said she was immediately greeted by her daughter, who appeared concerned about the embrace she had witnessed earlier in the day.

She wrote on X:

"So my husband's younger sister came to see him visit us today ( I was at the market when she came and my kids don't know her because she's based in ABJ)

Immediately I entered the house my daughter just shouted

Mummy this woman hugged your husband come and beat her. 😂😂😂😂"

Reactions as lady shares daughter's reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the mother's post below:

@ditalareina said:

"She doesn’t know her aunt? You people don’t do video calls?

@Dillyphiancee1 said:

"The girl child is on another level. Born protectors."

@OlasojiOlushola said:

"I hope your daughter is not seeing you as a fighter."

See the X post here:

Mother reunites with son after years apart

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man shared a heartwarming clip documenting a long journey that ended with an emotional family moment many people could relate to.

Source: Legit.ng