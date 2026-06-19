Young Daughter Warns Mother After Seeing 'Female Stranger' Hug Her Father While She Was Away
- A Nigerian mother recounted a humorous family incident after her young daughter misunderstood a situation at home
- The little girl became concerned after witnessing an interaction involving her father and another woman
- The child's unexpected reaction amused social media users and sparked widespread conversations across the platform
A Nigerian mother has shared a family incident on X after her young daughter reacted to seeing another woman hug her father.
Miracle Tamuno-Miebaka Tamunoene explained on the social media platform that the incident occurred when her husband’s younger sister came to visit them at their home.
Lady shares daughter's warning to her
The mother noted that she was away at the market when the sister arrived, leaving the children at home with their father. She also stated that the children were unfamiliar with their aunt because she lives in Abuja and had not been around them frequently.
Upon returning from the market, the mother said she was immediately greeted by her daughter, who appeared concerned about the embrace she had witnessed earlier in the day.
She wrote on X:
"So my husband's younger sister came to see him visit us today ( I was at the market when she came and my kids don't know her because she's based in ABJ)
Immediately I entered the house my daughter just shouted
Mummy this woman hugged your husband come and beat her. 😂😂😂😂"
Reactions as lady shares daughter's reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the mother's post below:
@ditalareina said:
"She doesn’t know her aunt? You people don’t do video calls?
@Dillyphiancee1 said:
"The girl child is on another level. Born protectors."
@OlasojiOlushola said:
"I hope your daughter is not seeing you as a fighter."
See the X post here:
Mother reunites with son after years apart
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man shared a heartwarming clip documenting a long journey that ended with an emotional family moment many people could relate to.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng