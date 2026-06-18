A lady has reacted to a video from Alexx Ekubo's burial, showing what the actor’s wife did before pouring sand on her husband’s grave

This comes after photos and videos of the late actor’s burial in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia, were shared online

Reacting to the video of the wife’s arrival, the lady shared what the moment signified to the young widow

A Nigerian lady posted a video showing Alexx Ekubo's wife's emotional action before pouring sand into his grave.

Nollywood fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo: Lady Posts Clip of What Actor’s Wife Did Before Pouring Sand into Husband’s Grave

Source: Twitter

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and his burial was held in his hometown on June 18, 2026.

Lady shares video of Alexx Ekubo's wife

Identified as @kenenlewu on X, the lady shared how Alexx Ekubo's wife prayed on the grave and blew kisses before pouring the sand into it.

The video was captioned:

"The wife of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ikenna Ekubo Okwaraeke paid her final respects as she poured sand into his grave in a last goodbye. They would have made beautiful tall kids chaii. We feared aging because it reminds us of death… now death reminds us that age isn’t a guarantee. Life!!!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's video of Alex Ekubo's wife

Many who came across the video shared their observations and took to the comments to mourn the late actor and pray for his wife.

@TaiwoObianuju said:

She prayed for him and still blowed him a kiss. God please comfort her. Tomorrow is never guaranteed

@its_Dhacute said:

Such a sad goodbye; may his memory live on and bring comfort to those who loved him.

@kingwizzi_tweet said:

That said, the reflection on life and mortality is real: dèath is a reminder that time isn’t guaranteed for anyone.

@mumaijay said:

“We feared aging because it reminds us of death… now death reminds us that age isn’t a guarantee. Life!!!”

@ummuh_Zahra said:

Watching this made me cry.

@Ruthmmesomaa said:

This scene broke my heart to pieces. If there’s another lifetime, I hope you both find each other and live very long together

@Astute28 said:

Alex ekubo may light shine in your path as you journey to another realm .

@UbakaPrecious said:

Be strong mummy. God gat you

@BukolaOfGod__ said:

May the soul of the departed rest well

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng