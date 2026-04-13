A Nigerian student has expressed his frustration on social media after checking his Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) reprinting slip

In a now-viral video, he shared his frustration about the forthcoming examination and contemplated not taking it

Many social media users who watched the clip flooded the comments section to sympathise with and encourage him

A Nigerian student has shared his frustration on social media after checking his Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) reprinting slip.

The student got upset and teary in a video that has gone viral, as he shared his feelings about the upcoming examination.

Student's emotional reaction to his JAMB exam arrangements goes viral. Photo credit: @ophassan/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Student in tears after checking JAMB reprinting slip

Identified as @ophassan on TikTok, the student confessed that he was unhappy with his assigned location and time on the slip.

His emotional outburst touched many, who flooded the comments section with messages of support and encouragement.

"As I see my location and time I just burst cry. JAMB why? I don leave JAMB for una," he said.

Student cries out over his JAMB 2026 exam arrangements. Photo credit: MySchool.

Source: UGC

Reactions as JAMB candidate cries out

Many have taken to TikTok to sympathise with the student, sharing their own experiences and offering words of encouragement.

@powei said:

"Wait ooh una nor dey look when dem dey do thumbprinting cuz me na where I put dem carry me go ooh."

@beginner stylist &nail tech said:

"From my town to wear jamb carry me go transport 12k only going oo and my exam 6: 30 I calculate like 50k but lodge and transport. Omo. I almost cry."

@TIMI said:

"As I Dey plan to collect HND form some of my niggga wan write jamb it shows journey of life is not the same."

@F o C u S said:

"I just day remember say what to do jamb I com day see 6:30am me way always wake by 11 am."

@SIMPLICITY said:

"One guy go write Nigeria instead of Lagos state dem put am for kastina."

@Fx rhyder said:

"Omo dem just go put person for ikorodu Abeg who know the area."

@TiZzY Ca S H reacted:

"My own destiny bribe them I Dey close pak even if Ieave house 20 minutes to exam."Nigeria

@Ideraoluwa said:

"Examination Centre: The Eagle Hand Nigeria Limited. No 3. Ikungbonmire Street, Loburo, Off Mowe Ofada Road, Behind Except God School, Mowe, Ogun State Examination Date: April 17, 2026 By 06:30."

@𝕄𝕣 𝔸𝔠𝔱𝔦𝓋e said:

"Elsomville School Cbt Center Plot 711, Cadastral Zone, Karu Village Extension Ii, After CiviB Defense, Fct-Abuja Examination Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026 By 09:00AM."

@𝓢ø𝓳𝓪 𝓑ø𝔂 said:

"Abeg who Dey write for Sugar Field High School Magbon. April 18 12:00 pm."

@mïçhåél wéàlth reacted:

"All these jam bites no wan let us hear word na una start the jamb?"

@Small_¢hairman said:

"Pls who is writing in muwo Philadelphian abeg 2:00pm."

See the post below:

Lady advises JAMB candidates on topic to read

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian JAMB candidate shared a post on TikTok speaking about the upcoming examination.

In a now-viral post, the science student spoke about a particular topic that some candidates may have not read about.

Source: Legit.ng