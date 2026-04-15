Eedris Abdulkareem has announced that Governor Monday Okpebholo’s performance will be in an upcoming music video and documentary

The rapper personally inspected high-profile projects, including the Sapele Road flyover and the Temboga road network

Eedris noted that while he remains a critic of bad governance, he is ready to give honor where it is due, following his findings in Edo

Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has disclosed plans to release new music inspired by projects executed under the administration of Monday Okpebholo, following a tour across several parts of Edo State.

The ‘Nigeria Jagajaga’ crooner made the disclosure after inspecting multiple infrastructure projects alongside the Edo State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kasim Afegbua.

Eedris Abdulkareem announces that Governor Monday Okpebholo’s performance will be in an upcoming music video and documentary. Photos: Eedris Abdulkareem/Monday Okpebholo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that the veteran rapper had described Bola Tinubu as the worst president.

During the visit, Eedris toured key development sites, including the Sapele Road flyover at Adesuwa Junction, NEPA Junction road construction, Ramat Park flyover, and other road projects across Temboga and surrounding areas.

Speaking after the inspection, the rapper said he was impressed by what he saw, adding that he would use his music to document the developments.

According to him, he intends to return to Edo State for a longer stay to capture the projects visually and musically.

“I sang about Jagajaga about 25 years ago, but today, former President Olusegun Obasanjo is a campaigner of Jagajaga. I have gone round Edo State and have seen what the governor has done for the Edo people. I urge you all to wait, see, and listen to what my music says about the developmental stride of the Edo State governor,” he said.

Eedris stated that he communicates through music, noting that his next release would reflect what he personally observed during the tour.

The veteran rapper also disclosed that he plans to spend three weeks in Edo State filming a music video that will highlight infrastructure development.

He added that his approach would remain balanced, stating that he would reflect both positive and negative observations if necessary.

“I will be back in Edo State to spend three weeks going around projects and getting inspired. If I see bad things, I will speak about them, and if I see good things, my music will carry them. The government in Edo State is on the right track. I will not speak too much. I speak with my music, and wait for the music video about Edo development to drop,” he said.

Eedris Abdulkareem says that while he remains a critic of bad governance, he is ready to give honor where it is due, following his findings in Edo. Photo: Eedris Abdulkareem.

Source: Instagram

Eedris Abdulkareem replies FG

Legit.ng previously reported that Eedris Abdulkareem was not quiet after his diss track was banned.

He shared his grievance over the issue and criticised their move. Eedris asked questions and shared his next line of action.

Fans also supported him and cheered him in the comment section of the post. They also shared their reaction to what the government did to him.

Source: Legit.ng