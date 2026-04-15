Senate President Godswill Akpabio claimed Nigeria's fuel scarcity has significantly improved under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration

Akpabio urged Nigerians to remain patient as economic reforms yield tangible results in the petroleum sector

The former Akwa Ibom state governor highlighted the collaboration with private investors to boost local refining and stabilize fuel supply

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio said Nigeria has witnessed a significant shift from the days of severe fuel scarcity.

Senator Akpabio said motorists used to spend hours in long queues without success across the country.

He urged Nigerians to remain patient with the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker said Tinubu’s economic reforms were beginning to deliver tangible results, particularly in the petroleum sector.

Akpabio stated this amid ongoing public debate over fuel prices, economic challenges, inflation, and cost-of-living pressures facing Nigerians.

As reported by Daily Trust, Akpabio stated this while speaking on recent developments on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

“Since we came on board, we have not had three to five kilometres of vehicles lined up at fuel stations to buy petrol.

“There was a time Nigerians were ready to pay as much as N10,000 per litre, yet the product was not available.”

He noted that the current situation, where

Akpabio said having access to petrol without queues reflects the impact of government policies.

The federal lawmaker said it is aimed at liberalising the downstream sector and encouraging private sector participation.

The former Akwa Ibom state governor said the Tinubu administration’s collaboration with private investors has helped boost local refining capacity, reduce dependence on imports, and stabilise supply.

“For the first time, we are producing what we consume and consuming what we produce. We are even exporting to other countries.”

The Senate Presidnet acknowledged the economic challenges, but insisted the reforms are necessary steps toward long-term economic stability.

Akpabio called on Nigerians to take a longer-term view of the government’s policies.

He expressed confidence that the benefits of Tinubu’s economic policies would become more evident over time.

Petrol prices surge in Nigeria’s border towns

Recall that border communities in Nigeria are facing skyrocketing petrol prices of N1,300 to N1,400 per litre.

The high demand and poor logistics fuel extreme fuel costs in the Ogun border areas, leading to extortion by fuel sellers.

Residents call for urgent intervention as smuggling exacerbates border fuel crisis across Nigeria.

Federal govt justifies petrol price in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the President Tinubu-led federal government said Nigeria’s petrol price is about 50% lower than the global average.

Petrol prices rose significantly after subsidy removal, but remain lower compared to some countries.

The government said the Naira-for-crude policy has helped shift Nigeria towards exporting refined products.

Source: Legit.ng