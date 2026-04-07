A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional post on Facebook about the latest couple, Mr and Mrs Aboy of OPM

In her post, she shared her genuine opinion about the couple and commented on an act she saw the man's wife perform at home

She offered advice to the wife and prayed that the young man who's autistic would flourish and get better under her care

A Nigerian lady has spoken up about a newly married couple popularly known as Mr and Mrs Aboy of Omega Power Ministries.

In her post, she reacted to a touching moment she observed between the duo at home, which she believed confirmed the depth of care and responsibility the wife had embraced in her marriage to the autistic man.

Lady hails OPM woman for guiding her autistic husband. Photo credit: Rita Egwu, Omega Power Ministry/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Lady speaks about autistic OPM man, wife

The lady expressed admiration for what she described as patience, compassion and commitment displayed by the man's wife.

In her post, Facebook user @Rita Egwu, spoke about a special moment where the wife of Aboy, the adopted son of OPM's general overseer gently encouraged her husband to feed himself on the dining table.

According to her, the woman seemed calm and nurturing, and also sang words of faith and reassurance while assisting him.

She explained that the moment got her emotional because it showed kindness rather than romance, leading her to view the relationship through a maternal lens rather than a marital one.

In her opinion, the wife’s behaviour showed a protective and supportive role aimed at helping the young man grow in independence.

She believed the marriage was built on empathy and sacrifice, adding that such care and love could ensure the couple’s marital longevity.

The writer also expressed optimism that consistent love, patience and proper support would help the man improve his personal abilities over time, including managing everyday activities more confidently.

While praising the wife's compassion displayed in the viral video, she also shared concerns regarding the couple’s private life, advising that professional guidance could be beneficial in addressing sensitive marital challenges.

In her words:

"Mrs Aboy teaching Aboy how to eat. Wow! This touches my heart. She was singing "bigger than all my problems, bigger than anything, God is bigger than any mountain, I can or cannot see." I believe the people saying that this woman has not slept with him. No chemistry there at all. Just a mum and her son is what I saw in that video. This woman has secured her future using compassion. This is a very kind woman! Kai! Aboy is going to beat this with love. He can feed himself and by God's grace, bath, brush and clean up, hopefully. She's a mum to him and under her, he will thrive...."

Lady reacts as OPM woman feeds her autistic husband. Photo credit: Rita Egwu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Reactions as woman speaks about Aboy

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Opeyemi said:

"Kind woman abishe respect and adores her hustle!!! Person chose not to ever stress again looking means of livelihood, not certain any man would marry her and gift her those things for the rest of her life, opportunity comes."

Fred said:

"SHe is not in the frame of mind to be able to give consent. Don't you think so?"

Adeola wrote:

"Rita Egwu I told you this on one day f your post here that this marriage between mum and her son. He is a boy being force to be a man. That alone is psychological trauma except for the woman beside him. Who will help him to know the difference by what she is doing now."

See the post below:

OPM woman speaks about marriage with autistic partner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who married Aboy Chibuzor, the autistic adopted son of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, spoke about their relationship.

In a video on Instagram, she revealed the affectionate term she now uses for him after they got married in church.

Source: Legit.ng