Chinese Man Opens Up after Very Dark Man's Arrest, Shares What Transpired Between Him and VDM

by  Ankrah Shalom 1 min read
  • A Chinese man has lamented bitterly following the detainment of popular internet personality, Very Dark Man
  • In a video, the man talked about his recent encounter with VDM and stated that he felt very upset about his sudden arrest
  • Massive reactions trailed his video as Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their different opinions

A Chinese national, Ross, has expressed his outrage over the alleged detention of popular Nigerian social media personality, Very Dark Man (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a video shared on social media, Ross recounted his personal encounter with VDM, describing him as a good person who had helped him in a time of need.

Source: Legit.ng

