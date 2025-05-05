A Chinese man has lamented bitterly following the detainment of popular internet personality, Very Dark Man

In a video, the man talked about his recent encounter with VDM and stated that he felt very upset about his sudden arrest

Massive reactions trailed his video as Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their different opinions

A Chinese national, Ross, has expressed his outrage over the alleged detention of popular Nigerian social media personality, Very Dark Man (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a video shared on social media, Ross recounted his personal encounter with VDM, describing him as a good person who had helped him in a time of need.

