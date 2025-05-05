Chinese Man Opens Up after Very Dark Man's Arrest, Shares What Transpired Between Him and VDM
- A Chinese man has lamented bitterly following the detainment of popular internet personality, Very Dark Man
- In a video, the man talked about his recent encounter with VDM and stated that he felt very upset about his sudden arrest
- Massive reactions trailed his video as Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their different opinions
A Chinese national, Ross, has expressed his outrage over the alleged detention of popular Nigerian social media personality, Very Dark Man (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
In a video shared on social media, Ross recounted his personal encounter with VDM, describing him as a good person who had helped him in a time of need.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.