Verydarkman has informed his fans of what he has been up to in the last couple of days that prevented him from posting online

According to him, a man defrauded skit maker Sirbalo of N60million, and he was called to step into the case

The man was successfully tracked and was arrested by the police as the activist thanked some people, who helped them

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has shown that beyond being controversial, he has some good deeds up his sleeve with a new video he made.

In the clip making the rounds, the activist said he was helping skit maker Obotuke Timothy, aka Sirbalo, track a man who defrauded him of N60million.

Verydarkman says he is helping Sirbalo. Photo credit@verydarkman/@sirbalocomdey

Source: Instagram

According to him, the content creator, who marked ten years on stage, bought a land worth N60million and the real estate agent defrauded him. When it was time to start building on the land, it was discovered that it belonged to another person.

Verydarkman says defrauder has been caught

In the recording, the controversial activist noted that the defrauder has been caught and taken to the police station.

The social media activist made a shout-out to some police officers, who assisted him in getting the defrauder's hide-out.

Verydarkman also mentioned that he has no job, as fighting for others was the only thing he knows how to do.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video made by the activist about Sirbalo

Legit.ng compiled some reactions of fans about the video. Here are they below:

@kenna4449:

"VDM has achieved more for the youths than Iyabo + Samklef and Tonto put together."

@alabamusic.tv:

"Tell me why you will still hate this guy?"

@oluwagifted12:

"First of all, VDM is not your mate."

@sarkindariya:

"No worry you see this Abuja if this racketeers do u strong thing if you no get mind u go kpeme, them go collect people money sell fake land wey no dey exist and then pay for police escort to avoid being tracked down. Take note, once them dey carry unnecessary escort as Estate developer na thief. God bless VDM."

@kutilaundryservice:

"Even skit maker de beg VDM for help, Sabinus how market."

@mbongopesa:

"If u don’t like VDM i can’t trust u !"

@thauglyboygram_:

"VDM nor only dey fight celebrities and influencers he dey fight for them too."

@chizzy_riches:

"How many of una billionaire fit waka this waka ? Or how many of una celeb VDM all the way joor."

@makido111:

"This is the same thing am facing right now am still going back to police station because of this same incident the person I bought land went and sell to two other persons."

@_mhikun_:

"Una no well so sabalo mumu abi wey person go scam him of 60million and vdm na the smartest person wey go help him recover ham una dey craze."

@moh__fuvkin_bad:

"Cho Cho Cho,do an finish before you come dey talk online mumu."

Verydarkman says he can't live abroad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman had said life in the UK was quite different from what it was in Nigeria.

The social critic, who was in London for a couple of days, added that it is a lonely world over there.

He made comparison on how people enjoy based on his contact with a lady whom he had fun with for some hours.

Source: Legit.ng