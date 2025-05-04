Nigerian media personality Lucky Udu has lent his voice to online critic VeryDarkMan’s latest arrest

VDM was allegedly picked up after leaving a GTBank branch and Lucky Udu likened the critic to Jesus Christ as he analysed the situation

Lucky Udu’s video raised mixed feelings among Nigerians with some people agreeing with him and others condemning him

Nigerian media personality Lucky Udu has reacted to online critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan’s latest arrest.

It was gathered that the controversial critic was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives after he left a GTBank branch where he had accompanied his mother to complain about missing funds from her account.

VDM’s arrest caused an uproar online, with many people dropping their hot takes including Lucky Udu.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the media personality raised questions about VDM’s whereabouts as he shared the information available to the public about the online critic including how his family and lawyers weren't allowed to see him. He also wondered if the dark man was truly with the EFCC since they had not released an official statement.

According to Lucky Udu, he imagines that VDM is going through the worst experience wherever he is and is most likely being tortured.

In his words:

“I strongly suspect that VeryDarkMan is being tortured. From the look of things, this is not the first time that something like this is happening in Nigeria or any part of the world. What we heard is that they put a blindfold on his face, they took him to an unknown destination, they denied him access to family, friends and even his lawyers and these people have refused to put out a press statement. People are saying that he’s in EFCC detention, how sure are we that he’s truly there? Since they’ve refused to put out a statement, let’s image that the worst situation is happening to VeryDarkMan and from all indications, I strongly suspect that VDM is being tortured.”

Lucky Udu likens VDM to Jesus Christ

Lucky Udu went on to list different types of torture techniques designed to break VDM’s mind and spirit. Speaking further in the video, the media personality also likened VeryDarkMan to Jesus Christ.

According to him, Jesus came to help people but was eventually crucified while a thief and killer was freed in his stead. He said:

“I went to Tunde Ednut’s page and saw a picture he posted about VeryDarkMan and I nearly cried when I saw it. It made me remember Jesus Christ, the story we heard about Jesus. Jesus came to help people. Jesus healed the sick, blind people could see, the crippled could walk, the hungry were fed, those that had low self esteem, he gave them confidence. At the end of the day what happened to Jesus? He was crucified and even when he was put on the cross of cavalry, they brought somebody that has stolen and killed people, people chose that they should let Barnabas go scot free and Jesus should be crucified. It’s a very sad story and when I saw VDM’s picture, I felt pity.”

Lucky Udu ended his video with tears and words of prayers for VeryDarkMan’s safety as he called on other Nigerians to join him. See the clip below:

Reactions as Lucky Udu compares VDM to Jesus Christ

Lucky Udu’s emotional video about VeryDarkMan’s arrest and his comparison between him and Jesus Christ raised mixed reactions from Nigerians”

Chris017._ said:

“Lucky u no lie at all 😢 Omo lucky u don watch American CIA movies gan. We all need to enter street to protest 🪧 d only problem be say dem go come shot innocent people again 😢.”

Gracefully_scribed said:

“Jesus did not attack women unprovoked! Using God’s name in vain.”

Being_truthful2u said:

“I thought he said he has an information in EFCC, why didn’t the informant inform him about the arrest before he was arrested.Emp+y Vessels.”

Aka_oja_ndi_igbo wrote:

“Make them no kpai my guy cos e no go easy.”

Cas4553 said:

“This is the worst thing that can ever happen to anyone....😢.”

Doreen_usa said:

“He’s stronger than that , none of those will trigger that guy, wait for his return.”

Amag_properties said:

“VDM IS VERY STRONG THAN YOU ACTUALLY THINK, BUT LET'S PRAY GOD GIVE HIM INNER STRENGTH.”

Simonosifo said:

“Oga re u giving Dem way of our to treat him? We no send u all these.”

Shilacouture_ said:

“But don’t you think you are putting ideas in their heads?😢”

Baby_sheldon01 wrote:

“They are interrogating him because he said he has an informant. They want to know the informant. I think.”

Drjoropa said:

“VDM said he has an insider in EFCC. He for no talk that kind thing. Maybe that's why they carried him. They probably questioning him he don fack up.”

Davido reacts to VeryDarkMan's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer, Davido, called for VeryDarkMan to be released following his latest arrest.

Taking to his official X page, the 30BG boss posted a message where he advocated for VeryDarkMan and explained why he should regain his freedom. According to Davido, VDM impacts people’s lives and he is encouraged by the way people are supporting the critic.

