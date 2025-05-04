Reverend Father Ehioma Emmanuel has criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the humiliating way Verydarkman was arrested

The Catholic priest noted that the EFCC had the choice to invite Verydarkman, but chose to humiliate, even in front of his mother

The priest came for ordinary Nigerians who are celebrating the arrest of the online critic and feared for the future of the country

A Catholic priest, Ehioma Emmanuel, known on Facebook as Fada Mentor, has knocked the EFCC for the humiliating manner in which Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, was arrested at GTBank's premises in Abuja.

The priest stated that Verydarkman had always honoured invitations from security agencies, wondering why the EFCC didn't invite him, but rather preferred to beat him up and humiliate him before his mother.

A Catholic priest berates the EFCC for the humiliating manner in which they arrested Verydarkman.

Source: Facebook

Catholic priest accuses EFCC of double standard

In a Facebook post, he described the EFCC as chameleons pretending to fight corruption who have failed to go after the numerous corrupt politicians in the country.

The priest wondered why the EFCC is silent on Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who have unsettled corruption cases. He also cited the case of former Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello. He wrote:

"They had the choice of inviting him to their office but they neglected that choice because what was in their mind was to humiliate him.

"VDM has ALWAYS responded to all invitations from security agencies and even from the Nigerian Corrupt Legislative Arm, where risky Bob was given a preferential treatment.

"The EFCC chose to beat up a young and arrested him before the very eyes of his own dearest mother.

"They didn't consider the trauma that would cause the old woman, after all we are in a lawless country, where the laws of the land are alien to the daily operations in the society.

"We have so many CORRUPT POLITICIANS in this God forsaken country and they don't receive any attention from these chameleons who pretend to be fighting corruption.

"Godswill Akpabio the worst Senate President of this country, had a case of corruption and embezzlement, and immediately he crossed to APC, the political party that upholds recklessness, wickedness, destruction and ethnic cleansing, he was forgiven, forgotten by EFCC and was crowned Senate President.

"Ifeanyi Okowa has been on the watch list of EFCC, on the theft and embezzlement of ₦1.3trillion during his administration and immediately he entered APC, the corrupt EFCC immediately readjusted their seats and did "eyes front".

"What about Yahaya Bello, is he still being talked about?"

Catholic priest slams those celebrating Verydarkman's arrest by the EFCC.

Source: Facebook

Catholic priest slams those celebrating Verydarkman's arrest

The priest slammed ordinary Nigerians who are victims of the inaction of security agencies, but chose to applaud the inhumane arrest of Verydarkman.

He feared for the future of the country should security agencies continue their corrupt and ugly trajectory.

"The most painful part of it is that some ordinary Nigerians, who are daily victims of this high-handedness by the overzealous security agencies are even clapping for them in this unlawful arrest.

"SHAME ON YOU PEOPLE.

''Don't worry, let's see what will become of this country in the next 10yrs if they continue on this ugly and corrupt trajectory.

''They can't locate the bandits, Fulani herdsmen and kidnappers who use social media, they rely on you to give them information abi.

''But they can locate you when you make a distasteful comment/post or you criticize the government and some foolish "men of God"...at that time they don't need assistance to get you down.

"Now that the Police department and others, those who are supposed to guide and protect you, are now in their pockets because of money, una go hear nwiiii.

"Keep clapping for this madness, today is Verydarkblackman and tomorrow can be you or your loved ones."

Priest's comment on Verydarkman's arrest elicits reactions

Hannatu Yohanna said:

"You have spoken my mind Fada Mentor.

"Time to separate animals from humans."

Vertex Noble said:

"Thank Padre for always standing for truth and I pray that God almighty will strengthen u more to do his work."

Jonathan Nonso Agbom said:

"Ike agwula dibia uwa, which way Nigeria?

"Meanwhile, I have taken note of all those who are celebrating the unlawful abduction of VDM. Time shall tell. It will also guide in our dealings with some people.

"#freeVDM."

Georgina Onyejekwe said:

"Injustice for one is Injustice for all...

"They should have invited him, but they chose to kidn@p him .... The most disturbing part is when Nigerians can not distinguish between kidn@ppers and the security agencies... So unfortunate 😔."

Adoyi Tony Xtasy said:

"What's most painful is the common Nigerians who hate VDM and celebrate his arrest. Their character is so irritating, they feel they are very intelligent and important to like a "tout" like VDM, but they fail to understand that if no one else speaks against this terrible government led by Tinubu, all of us will suffer and most likely our children too.

"The entire Nigerians are supposed to unite against the government and GTB at this time and rescue VDM regardless of what anyone thinks about him."

Okechukwu Diamond said:

"That's so sad VDM has been very vocal he's one of the courageous, patriotic and fearless young men I hold in high esteem may God see him through, no doubt many are the afflictions of the righteous but God delivers them from those problems."

Lucky Udu shares things Verydarkman might face

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that content creator Lucky Udu had shared four scary things he suspects Verydarkman might be subjected to wherever he is being held.

Lucky feared Verdarkman might be subjected to a series of tortures, adding that the worst might be happening to him at the moment.

Lucky, who was close to tears, said he strongly suspects that Verydarkman might experience beating, sleep deprivation, mock execution and the electro.cution of sensitive parts of his body.

