Verydarkman’s elder brother Mark Vincent Otse has opened up on plans to fight for the social media activist

Recall that the online sensation was reportedly brutalised in GTBank by gunmen who took him away in a black van

Mark Vincent in a trending video called on his brother’s fans as he shared strategies they would implement in the new week

Mark Vincent Otse, the elder brother of vocal social media activist Martins Vincent Otse (also known as VeryDarkMan), has delivered a public statement in response to his sibling's recent detention.

Recall that the social media critic was arrested on Friday, May 1 after he had previously shared a video of himself at a bank with his mother, where he had gone to complain about the alleged deduction from his mother's salary account over a loan she never took.

Verydarkman's brothers shares unconventila protes paln for critic. Credit: @verydarkman, @efcc

In a clear proclamation, Mark Vincent declared preparations to organise a demonstration alongside his family and VDM's loyal supporters, known as "The Ratels." However, this will not be a conventional street protest.

"We won't be carrying placards or blocking roads," Mark said. " I am going to make sure eevry member of my family and Ratel withdaw their money your bank. GTB"

He claimed that he, his relatives, and VDM's fans will withdraw all funds from Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) in protest, as a symbolic and financial statement against the institution's alleged mishandling of the situation.

The demonstration is expected to hold on Monday May 5 at GTB's Area 3 branch in Abuja. and possibly play out theouugh the week.

In his caption he wrote:

“Monday come one come all, we must get this right this time… GTB AREA 3 get ready even central bank go feel am… #ratel #nigeria #lagos #abuja #vdm @gtbank we are coming to conduct business on Monday, if una like make una no open … see you all on Monday 10:00am… the only Nigeria time allowed is if you come before 10 @mazitundeednut.”

Watch his video below:

Nigerians react to Verydarkman GTB saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dkokopee said:

"Gtb didn’t guaranty the trust they claim to uphold , I still stand my ground , show Nigerians the clip from inside the banking hall, first floor."

eriataestheromotayo reacted:

"Me self go withdraw my radio frequency 28.8naira 😂😂."

de_azagz wrote:

"Efcc nko? If them no release statement or release him… make men Mount them too."

winner.7086 said:

"Me and my generation will never bank for GTB, VDM will come out stronger 💪On God 🙌

_just.san_dra said:

"Thank God for brothers like this 😍."

precious_swt1 wrote:

"They sounds same blood is thicker than water🙌🙌 he will come out more stronger and stronger 🙌."

popitobaron said:

There will be bank network issue on Monday lol… Una for code the movement, trust me

classic__adesuwa wrote:

"GT bank is a good bank. My 1 naira has never been deducted. Them day dash me over 20k every month and in a year I get over 200k for saving money with them."

Verydarkman's brother to begin protest. Credit: @verydarkman

