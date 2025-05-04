Isaac Fayose said if Nigerian authorities can pick up prominent social media personality VeryDarkMan (VDM) "just like that", then they can seize anybody and nothing will happen

Isaac, younger brother to the ex-Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, asked all Nigerians to, as a matter of compulsion, ‘rise to defend this tranny and abuse of power’

The businessman urged citizens to occupy the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters on Tuesday, May 6, for a peaceful protest

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - Isaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti state governor, has expressed strong concern over the recent arrest of prominent social media personality, Martins Otse popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

Legit.ng recalls that VDM was arrested, allegedly by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), at a GTBank branch in Abuja alongside a friend, identified as C Park.

Isaac Fayose condemns VeryDarkMan’s arrest, allegedly by EFCC. Photo credits: @dammiedammie35, @OneJoblessBoy

Source: Twitter

VDM's arrest: Isaac Fayose supports planned protest

The arrest followed reports from Koko Pee, VDM’s associate, who raised an alarm on Instagram about the social media critic’s sudden disappearance after visiting the bank with his mother.

Prior to his arrest, VDM had revealed that he accompanied his mother to GTBank to address “unauthorised withdrawals from her account”. He claimed the deductions were labeled as “loan repayments,” despite his mother never taking any loans.

VDM also shared the purported screenshots showing the debit alerts.

Reacting to the VDM’s arrest, Fayose said in a video on Saturday, May 3:

“If you sit at home on Tuesday, you don’t have any right to complain about Nigeria again. How can they pick up someone who has been speaking up for the people like that and you want to sit down at home? If we sit down, that means we are a toothless bulldog. If you sit down, that means your 2027 election is already gone. Tuesday, come out.”

He continued:

“Up till now, EFCC is even disrespecting us, not making a statement since yesterday (Friday, May 2). That means they see us as rats. They are so arrogant that they are holding him without issuing a statement. If they can hold VDM, they can hold your papa, hold your mama (sic). Is that the country you want? A country that you cannot speak up? It is better they lock all of us up than for us to be quiet. Look at what Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan did in Kogi; she stood her ground.

“If we don’t hear anything from EFCC, by Tuesday, all of us should be on the streets. The country belongs to us, forget the next election.”

The video can be watched below:

Kuti speculates on person allegedly behind VDM's arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer and saxophonist Seun Kuti claimed that VeryDarkMan's detention arose from commenting on an issue involving an unnamed Gospel artist.

Kuti said his allegation originated from a conversation with VDM's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng