A Nigerian lady says she is thrilled to see her brother's JAMB result after he initially performed poorly in the examination

The boy had scored 173 marks in aggregate because he was one of those affected by the error that happened during the examination

He joined those who retook the examination and came out tops as he scored 350 marks, making his family proud

A candidate who wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) thrilled his family with ga reat aggregate score.

His sister posted the result on X to celebrate and to announce her family's happiness after seeing the young boy's performance.

The lady said she was thrilled by her brother's performance in UTME. Photo credit: X/Chidimma.

In a post she made, Chidimma stated that her brother scored 350 marks, up from the 173 he was given in the first examination.

According to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), there was an error during the April examination, leading to the failure of 379,000 candidates from Lagos and the five south east states.

A resit examination was ordered, and Chidimma's brother was one of those who took part in it.

She was grateful to JAMB for wondering the resit examination, saying if not for it, her brother would have spent a year at home.

"My brother's JAMB resit result has just been released and he passed wonderfully well. In a sane country, I shouldn't be saying this but thank you @JAMBHQ for doing the right thing at the end of the day, please do better next time. I can't believe that my brother was about To be made to wait at home for a year because of a mistake you made. Anyways, I'm so proud of him. A very big thank you to @winexviv for all you did for these poor students and their families at large. We are grateful."

Outcry after JAMB released first result

In an earlier, post, Chidimma had called out JAMB, informing them that something must have gone wrong to make her brother to score 173.

She had said:

"My brother attends Adams College tutorial in Lagos. For the past 6 months he has been there, he has CONSISTENTLY topped his class of more than 3000 people in their monthly mocks with his most recent score being 365. So please, how does someone go from that to this? Please, kindly look into this and try to fix it. Students that have spent all of their time studying should not be forced to stay at home for a year due to errors on your part."

The boy went from 173 to 350 marks. Photo credit: X/Chidimma.

Reactions as JAMB releases new result

@Gandalf54670444 said:

"This is amazing news. These young people would have been denied the fruits of thier hardwork if people like Onyia chinedu had not taken the bull by the horn and confronted JAMB. THANK THEM NOT JAMB."

@IamOmegalee said:

"This one no need go school, na to make am lecturer straight away."

