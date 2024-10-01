Tears as Nigerian Pastor Dies On Top Mountain While Praying for Nigeria, Video Trends
FCT, Abuja - A pastor, John Ogbonna, who had reportedly gone to pray against economic hardship in Nigeria has been found dead on top of the mountain along Arab Road, Abuja.
The deceased’s video, which went viral on X (formerly Twitter), showed his lifeless body on top of the mountain.
As reported by Daily Trust on Tuesday, October 1, the pastor passed away while fasting and praying over the situation of things in Nigeria.
The newspaper said one Obinna Okorie confirmed to it that the deceased was his neighbour in Abuja.
The late preacher is said to be an indigene of Ebonyi state but a resident of Mpape, a suburb in the federal capital territory (FCT).
Speaking to the press, a follower of the deceased pastor said:
“His lifeless body was discovered alongside his Bible and other prayer materials, causing sorrow among his congregation, who were awaiting his return.
“He was known for his deep faith and commitment to spiritual retreats, often going to the mountain for extended periods of prayer.
“The church community is mourning the loss of their spiritual leader, praying for his peaceful rest.”
Efforts by Legit.ng to reach Josephine Adeh, the FCT police spokesperson, were not successful as her line did not connect.
