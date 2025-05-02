Nigerian Lady Shares Why Best Friend Prayed For Her UK Visa To Be Denied: “I Was Coming to Join Her”
- A Nigerian lady in the UK reveals how her best friend was jealous of her after she got her UK visa
- Sonia shared that her best friend admitted to praying that her visa be denied and gave her reasons
- Reactions from netizens flooded in as people shared similar experiences of jealousy from friends over success
A Nigerian lady named Sonia shared how her best friend in the United Kingdom reacted when she joined her in the country.
Sonia stated that her best friend was jealous of her because she relocated to join her in the UK.
In a video by @timisoniaaaa on TikTok, the lady shared how her best friend prayed for her visa to be denied.
She said:
“Sipping my drink because life did not end when my own best friend told me she was jealous of me when I got visa to join her in the UK. I don’t have energy for friendships because I have seen so much shege from people I once called my friends."
She added in the comment section:
“She said in her words. ‘I prayed you get your visa denied because I did not want you to join me’ why because she thought I will do better than her. I weak. Lesson: stop making excuses for your friends, there will be signs.
“If she was in Nigeria I will understand that oh I’m leaving her which makes her feel some type of way. But I’m coming to join you as your bestieeeeeee so why?? Omo humans!!!”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail lady's best friend's jealousy
@SeeNee said:
"Person Dey uk still dey jealous."
@Divine| Books & Travel said:
"I had a similar experience too mine was medical school sis was jealous that I got admission to medical school and I didn’t know; she even did juju so that I won’t go; it worked my God big pass her."
@Itari said:
"I’m confused. She’s in the country but didn’t want you to join her? Also where una dey see all these kind friends abeg."
@Oluwatumininu__ said:
"I don’t know if this goes but I literally tell my friends or family “I’m jealous “ when I’m actually not even jealous most times just for fun, I say stuffs like I’m jealous of your hair bla.."
@Endowed | Lifestyle Creator said:
"I wanted to say this-( I mean , I don’t know the complete situation but her saying this too you doesn’t sound harmless especially for the fact that she told you) but after going through the comments."
Source: Legit.ng
