Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri shared a new side of her personality as she opened up on the attacks she received online years ago

The mother of two narrated the backlash she received on the internet after she posted a clip of her engagement ring in 2018

During a recent media chat with Chude Jideonwo, Ruth opened up on the plans she had in mind for every single one of the women who bashed her online

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has revealed how she intended to deal with trolls who criticised her for the size of her engagement ring.

The movie star, who spoke on media personality Chude Jideonwo's Live Talk show, spoke about how people insulted her when she got engaged and showed her engagement ring online.

The mother of two admitted that she can be a petty person at times, and to deal with the trolls, she invaded their pages one after the other with the intention of lashing out at them.

The YouTube queen further revealed that she had called herself to order because she didn’t want to appear on blogs.

She said:

“I remember when I got engaged, I don’t know who sent me, I went and posted it o. Oh my God. These people started laughing at the size of my ring.

“They don’t know that I’m petty. So let me tell you, two weeks ago, I went back to that post and went through some of the people who insulted the size of my ring. I started going to their pages one after the other. I was in the mood! I wanted to go and say, “How far?”

Reports claim that the filmmaker and her husband Ezerika got married in 2018. Their marriage is currently blessed with two beautiful daughters.

See her post below:

Internet users react to Ruth Kadiri’s remarks

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

theperfectgiftg said:

"But true true ah no blame those who laughed cause people expect much from celebrities and that’s not cool."

wuraolagold096 wrote:

"Celebrities are humans too, as word dey pain non celeb na so e dey pain them too. We should be kind with our choice of words."

gifted_okon said:

"Na wetin make my Fav no wan show us her husband! Omor celebrities are human too, be nice ❤️."

theperfectgiftg wrote:

"But true true ah no blame those who laughed cause people expect much from celebrities and that’s not cool."

official_val09 said:

"The only person l want to copy when l get married husband will never be on the media 🙌."

womenindeltastate said:

"Chude you go like Aproko o😂😂😂😂..see the way you're saying "what happened what happened"

ceosuperlady said:

"It's not like I'm vain oh but a band alone could have been ok what is the dot meant for."

or.tegaakpore wrote:

"It’s the “Watapun Watapun” for me 😂😂😂😂. Chude go like gossip gan for real life 😂😂

