Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has continued to spur reactions around her weight loss program.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Johnson Okojie made headlines over her drastic weight loss after sharing a new video on social media.

The movie star and politician’s wife took to her official Instagram page to share a video, showcasing her body while advertising her products for sale.

Another new clip of the mum of four has got netizens talking once more after she showed a full view of her body angles.

Fans pointed out that the actress’ curves appeared leaner, with a longer neck and no hips or bum in sight.

However, in the new video, Mercy appeared pleased with her new look in the video and she spoke on the effects of what she has been taking.

In her caption, she wrote:

“Happy Workers Day ❤️. I have a PHD in minding the business that makes me money❤️🥰 @rogerstimi for my outfit.”

See her video below:

Fans react to Mercy Jonshon’s new video

Netizens continued to make their observations about the actress’ new physique as they begged her to stop whatever she was taking.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olivia_amara said:

"No be everybody slim dey fit, your Curvy shape before was more fitting Mama they won't tell you the truth."

soniafairest said:

"Nawa o! Please the way you were before is better ooo."

purple_scents wrote:

"Where ur yansh na?"

thedamzel237 said:

"We don’t know what made her to decide to lose weight! People post what they want the world to know, just like and past and stop judging because you don’t live with her and you know nothing about her!! Her life, her body, her choice! Mercy, you are very beautiful skinny or chubby I love you❤️❤️❤️."

sunnyecheleofficial said:

"Filter for where??? For a queen like you??? Film that face and body!!! Film am well film am well🔥."

munet.kay wrote:

"Don't y'all think it might be health issues? Cos no one will loose weight to this stage if there isn't any health reason to do so."

kodedgeene said:

"Be like this tea dey skip bobbi o😂😂😂😂I wish it will skip my body and and just focus on my tummy alone abeg😭😭😭I no wan slim o!!!!"

raymondmarcel29 reacted:

"So for Una mind she looks good now than before? Make Una try dey talk true abeg."

real_funkymallam wrote:

"Wow. Are you kidding me ? 😂😂😂. How long did you achieve this fat loss?"

ke_tilda wrote:

"SHE IS 100 % beautiful and healthy for her age and kids go mama u look good. Even if she wants to add which don’t think is necessary it’s just a little bit but I prefer her maintain her current look."

Mercy Johnson reacts to marriage crash rumour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Johnson reacted to a comment made by a critic about her marriage.

A few months ago, the movie star shared a post about an advert for women's and children's clothes.

The actress was not wearing her wedding ring in the post, and a fan noticed it. Reacting to the post, a lady known as Nurse Gift called the attention of Mercy Johnson's fans to the post. She asserted that the superstar has stopped wearing her wedding ring for a while.

