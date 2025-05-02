A Nigerian lady was overwhelmed after she received a whopping N6 million from music mogul Don Jazzy on X (formerly Twitter).

She had joined a challenge by a netizen which required people to tag any celebrity they wanted to send them money.

Lady who playfully tagged Don Jazzy on X receives unexpected N6 million from him, Nigerians react

Oluwa oo💃💃💃💃

I am deeply grateful for this extraordinary blessing. May the Almighty who used you to lift me up reward you beyond measure. May your hands never lack, your heart always be at peace, and your generations forever enjoy divine favor. Thank you @DONJAZZY

may God continue to enlarge your coast

Don Jazzy's gesture stirs reactions

@D0nwilly said:

"I'm more amazed by the fact 6million entered your account without any bank charges. Not even 1 kobo?"

@AmoriGuineafowl said:

"Congratulations sis.

"Your may has turned into a month of blessings 🤍🤍🤍I tap into the God grace that located you 🤲🤲.

"Thank you DON🙌🙌."

@tmscool said:

"Amen..

"God bless you more for being humble and appreciative."

@Abdull0516 said:

"When God wants to bless you he will just sent someone to you unexpectedly to change your life. May we All found out destiny changers very soon."

@ImmortalRichy said:

"Congratulations 🎉 I pray such grace locate me and my family, may God bless Jazzy and give us long life 😍 Amen 🙏."

@a_cubic said:

"God don open your way, it'll never close again...

"Invest more in your raw foods 🫵🤝."

@Irunnia_ said:

"5 million just like that? Omo music money long o."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that music executive Don Jazzy had gifted online critic Verydarkman N100 million.

Don Jazzy gives lady N5 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had broken down in tears after Don Jazzy gifted her N5 million to buy a car for her kids' school runs.

It all started after Don Jazzy shared a post on his Instagram page in which he asked fans to ask for things in his comment section and promised to randomly grant their requests.

A mum tried her luck by asking Don Jazzy for one of his old cars because she needed a vehicle for her children’s school runs, and he did the unexpected.

