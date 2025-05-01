Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana and his wife Lush Eby are currently the center of attention online

The billionaire announced that his wife graduated with a masters distinction from a UK university

A video surfaced online showing how Cubana and his five sons created a scene infront of university scholars when Lush was called to the podium to collect her certificate

Nigerian businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, best known as Obi Cubana, is a proud husband as his wife, Lush Eby, successfully got a a masters degree in UK.

The billionaire stated on his Instagram page that his wife had received a distinction in International Business Management from the University of Surrey.

Obi Cubana and five celebrates wife as she bags master’s from foreign varsity. Credit: @obicubana

Revealing that her graduation ceremony was on May 1, he commended the mother of his children for being both beautiful and intelligent.

He wrote: He said: “Obidiya Okpataozueora1, Lush nwanyi ọma!😍 This my baby bagged a distinction in International Business Management, Msc. from the Prestigious University of Surrey! And today, 1st of May is her graduation day! We are celebrating you today my baby, all May, and all year biko!!🎉🥳🥂🎊🪅🙌. Help me type “Congratulations Lush” for this beautiful mom of 5; Beauty and Brains personified!😍🥰💃🏾 @@lush_eby”

Obi Cubana and sons create scene online

The nightlife entrepreneur who was recently dragged online over his adopted son shared a video capturing the moment his wife was presented with her certificate before lecturers and other students.

Obi Cubana and wife celebrate over her masters degree. Credit: @obicubana

The viral clip captured the moment, the businesswoman was called up by a Caucasian academician, at that Instagram Cubana and his five sons let out a loud shout in the hall, leaving heads to twirl at their direction.

In his caption he wrote:

“I'm sure oyibo go dey wonder if you are the 1st person to make a distinction in Msc. in our country.....as if say I care!!🙄

"Congratulations jare my queen, the entire clan had to screammmmmmmmm!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @lush_eby.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Obi Cubana and wife’s moments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

stinblaze_da_comedian said:

"The school fees alone reach to shout talk more of distinction."

lingeriebytemmy said:

"Did they hire someone specially to scream?😂😂😂😂."

thesandypreneur wrote:

"Normally we dey represent. Congratulations Nwunye Odogwu👏👏😂😂."

kingtufab said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 me sef even whistle my own for here. I was literally waiting to cheer. Where’s our confetti and gold bar whiskey. Let’s celebrate 🔥❤️ congrats boss lady. Beauty and brain."

binkiliscious said:

"Congratulations 👏👏❤️Super Proud of u omalicham 💃💃 Well deserved biko👌💪❤️❤️

ericamoorebrand said:

"Stopeeeeeet ! Achalugo pro max complete with brain! It’s over ."

nkechiblessingsunday wrote:

"Very needed scream ooooo👏🏻👏🏻 Big big congratulations maami ❤️❤️."

adaakaeze wrote:

"Congratulations Omalicha m. Well deserved. The hailing and screaming na something else 😂. Oyibo hear am."

Obi Cubana shares details about his mum

Legit.ng also previously reported on Obi Cubana granting an interview where he spoke about his late mother and her two-week burial ceremony that shook the country.

During the conversation with Chude, the billionaire shared why he and his brothers went all out to celebrate their late mum's burial with so much razzmatazz and fanfare.

Obi Cubana also made a stirring revelation during the interview about his family and a generational curse they've been dealing with, sparking many reactions from netizens.

