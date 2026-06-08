Grammy-winning producer Scribz Riley has mourned the tragic passing of his elder brother and singer Talay Riley

The grieving producer revealed what they discussed just before the late singer went to sleep, before the heartbreaking incident

Top music stars, including Stormzy, Khalid, Kehlani, and JLS star Oritse, commented on the post, sending their condolences to the grieving family

Two-time Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Michael Orabiyi, better known as Scribz Riley, has spoken about the final conversation he had with his elder brother, Talay Riley, just hours before the singer’s tragic death.

35-year-old Talay Riley, born Mark Olayinka Orabiyi, passed away on June 5, after being found with double stab wounds in a garden on Rayleigh Road, Silvertown, east London.

Stormzy, Khalid, and Kehlani react as Scribz Riley mourns his brother Talay Riley with a heartbreaking tribute following his sudden death in London. Photo: scribzriley/talayriley

Source: Instagram

The British-Nigerian musician had built a respected career writing and producing for global stars including Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Khalid, Flo and Chipmunk. His credits include Khalid’s Young Dumb & Broke, The Chainsmokers’ Who Do You Love, HER’s Lights On, Flo’s Walk Like This, and Kehlani’s Out The Window.

In a heartfelt post shared on Instagram the following day, on June 6, Scribz Riley confirmed his brother’s passing and described the pain of losing him.

“I never thought the day would come where I’d be writing this, but unfortunately I can confirm that in the morning of Friday 5th June my big brother YINKA (Talay Riley) passed away.”

Scribz Riley explained that their last conversation had been about hope and the future. He went on to say that they had spoken about staying positive and all the things they still wanted to achieve together.

“My heart is shattered! This doesn’t feel real. It feels like a bad dream. Just before he went to sleep we spoke about the future, staying positive and about everything we still had left to do. I never imagined that would be our last conversation.”

Music stars mourn the death of 35-year-old songwriter Talay Riley as his brother recounts the positive conversation they had before the incident. Photo: scribzriley/talayriley

Source: Instagram

The award-winning producer described his brother as more than family, calling him a mentor, a friend, and a light in many people’s lives. He praised Talay Riley’s kindness, generosity and the way his music touched countless people.

“Yinka wasn’t just my brother. He was my mother’s son, a friend to many, a mentor, an inspiration, and a light in so many people’s lives. He had one of the purest hearts I’ve ever known. He loved deeply, gave freely, and touched countless people through his talent, kindness, and spirit. The outpouring of love already shows how many lives he impacted. You inspired so many people and your legacy will continue to live on through your music, your family, your friends, and everyone blessed enough to have known you.❤️🕊️”

The post drew an outpouring of tributes from fellow artists.

Stormzy, Khalid, Kehlani and JLS star Oritse were among those who left messages of condolence, reflecting the wide impact Talay Riley had across the music world.

Check out Scribz Riley's post below:

Celebrities react to Scribz Riley's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Friends and fellow musicians flooded the comment section to share their grief and support.

@stormzy:

"I'm sorry bro ❤️❤️❤️"

@thegr8khalid:

"Im so sorrry bro… im sending you so much love 🕊️"

@kehlani:

"big hugs scribz i’m so sorry"

@oritsemusic:

"💔Sending you and your family strength and prayers in Jesus name my brother 🙏🏾✨"

@ellamai:

"sending so much love&light your way ❤️"

@veeiye:

"I’m so sorry for your loss. May the Lord strengthen your family ❤️"

Veteran actor James Handy dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Hollywood actor James Handy died at the age of 81 after suffering fatal stab wounds at his Los Angeles home.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Michael Gledhill, the 44-year-old son of Handy’s longtime girlfriend, on suspicion of murder following a 911 confession.

The famous actor began his career in 1977 and recently appeared as Jimmy the bartender in the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

Source: Legit.ng