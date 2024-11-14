A Nigerian lady, Lydia, has cried out for joy after Don Jazzy sent her N5 million to buy a car to transport her kids

The young lady had commented on one of Don Jazzy’s posts to ask for one of his old cars for her to do school runs for her kids

The music mogul sent her money instead, and Lydia shared a video of the new car she eventually bought

Nigerian music mogul Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, is making headlines after he gifted a young lady N5 million to buy a car.

Just recently, Don Jazzy shared a post on his Instagram page in which he asked fans to ask for things in his comment section and promised to randomly grant their requests.

A lady on Instagram, @Lydia_collectionz, also tried her luck in the comment section by asking the Mavin Records boss for one of his old cars because she needed a vehicle for her children’s school runs.

Fans react as Don Jazzy sends N5m to lady who needed to buy car for school runs. Photos: @donjazzy, @lydia_collectionz

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy reacted to her comment by saying he had given out all his old cars but that N5 million should be enough for Lydia to get a car or add it to the money she already had.

In a new development, Lydia took to her Instagram page to announce that she had finally gotten the car. The young lady shared a video of the Toyota Camry she bought with the N5 million.

See the video below:

In another video, Lydia broke down in tears as she narrated how Don Jazzy sent the money to her. According to the young lady, shortly after her conversation with the music mogul in his Instagram comment section, someone reached out to ask for her details and sent the money in less than five minutes.

See the clips below:

Reactions as Don Jazzy sends lady N5m to buy car

The news of Don Jazzy’s generosity to the lady who needed a car for her children’s school runs made the rounds on social media and warmed the hearts of fans. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Makas_bestie:

“😭😭😭 Congratulations sister, am so emotional.”

rhoseboi.omk:

“Grace found you🙌🙌.. i tap from yur grace… go and succeed💪.”

Ogys_cakes_abuja:

“Wow that's massive🙌🙌🙌 Jesus. Congratulations. God found you.”

larryhills_official:

“So happy for you! 👏.”

Esebedeals:

“God never fails 👏.”

ideal_mark:

“Na so!!! E don set 👏👏… Congratulations once again. Thank you boss @donjazzy.”

simply_sekani:

“Congratulations once again Sis ❤️ this year don dey for u.”

Azoribeifeanyi:

“Congratulations ... Internet has changed a lot of life.”

pinkfernparadigm:

“God is so good!! Wow, congratulations!! Your heart is full of so much love and light, I pray the blessings never stop coming for you and your family. ❤️”

Don Jazzy donates N100m to VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Don Jazzy donated N100m to online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

Recall that in a previous report, VDM cried out as he called on Nigerians to come to his aid after receiving the large amount from an unknown source.

VDM also shared a screenshot of the message he received from Don Jazzy, who disclosed that he sent him the money because he believed in his cause.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng