Hours after meeting with Don Jazzy, Verydarkman, in a fresh video, expressed gratitude to the Mavin label boss

VDM, who shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with the music producer, disclosed how he credited his personal account

The social media critic who couldn't hold back the emotion noted that he had never received such an amount

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan or VDM, has continued to praise Mavin Records label boss Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, hours after their meeting in Lagos.

In a new video, VDM recalled his meeting with Don Jazzy in Lagos, only for the producer to chat with him on WhatsApp and request his personal bank account number.

Don Jazzy gifts VDM money. Credit: donjazzy/verydarkblackman

VDM, who shared a screenshot of his chat with Don Jazzy, said the Mavin boss gave him an amount beyond his expectations.

According to the critic, he had never received such an amount since birth.

Recall that Don Jazzy made headlines after donating N100 million to VDM's NGO, despite the critic insulting him in the past.

Captioning the video, VDM wrote:

"donjazzy will not like this post however I don’t care what he likes at this point….Don Jazzy gave me a huge amount of money that has never entered my account since I was born. @donjazzy no vex say I talk but this is who I am….."

Watch VDM's video below:

Netizens hail Don Jazzy's generosity

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

kayodeekundina:

"Don Jazzy has a large heart. God bless him for all he does."

annas_fitness:

"You deserve more bro. God bless you."

jobdee_j:

"Me wey de follow you go everywhere for my mind you no go say make I send aza?"

iam_johndammy:

"An appreciation is an application for more. God bless don Baba J."

mc.gabrielle:

"Donjazzy dash person wey him never see for twitter last week 5 million just like that."

VDM insults Super Eagles

In a previous report via Legit.ng, VDM, like many Nigerian football fans, expressed disappointment over the Super Eagles' performance against Rwanda.

The critic called for a reshuffle of the current squad, stating that, with the Super Eagles' current form, Nigeria will be without trophies for the next fifty years.

He also stated that the Super Eagles are overhyped as he dragged them for losing to a country like Rwanda.

