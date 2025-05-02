Portable has made a video where he criticised Hip TV's CEO, Ayo Animashaun, for not recognising him in the just-concluded awards event

The singer, who had just been released from an Ogun State prison, went online to rant about feeling neglected

He said that although Headies failed to give him an award, God has given him grace, while sharing why he was absent at the event.

Just days after being released from prison, Portable is trending again. The street music crooner went online to rant about how Headies refused to honour him at their just-concluded event.

Portable had been arrested and sentenced to three months in prison after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Ogun State. Although he was released after settling the condition of a N30K fine, he went online to cause more trouble.

Portable drags artists for paying to get recognized. Credit: @portablebaeby, @the_headies

Source: Instagram

In a new video making the rounds online, Portable tore into Headies for not honouring him. He mentioned that he ought to have performed at the event, but he could not, as he was jailed for 5 days.

Portable went on to advise artists to have sense and stop buying awards from the show organisers.

Watch the video here:

Fans react as Portable shades Headies, artists

Read some reactions below as compiled by Legit.ng:

@accura.8 said:

"I blame the OLORIBURUKU judge that gave you Fine Option! You will have learnt the hard way!!!"

@taritatosky said:

"This mindset can give him confidence and purpose, and it's a reminder that true fulfillment comes from within and from a higher power. Portable's focus on God's grace is inspiring and thought-provoking."

@freshdollasign said:

"God grace supersede all,the should chop the award no worries 😉."

@chinny_005 said:

"No be person wey get prison sentence be this??? You Dey worry about headies😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@mercicollett said:

"He is only quiet when he is be chased by the police 🤣🤣🤣."

@hi__janee said:

"Which category u say na u get am? Na everytime dem Dey rip u😂😂."

@_cherii_coco said:

"You for collect award as the most troublesome artist 😭."

Portable slams Headies for not awarding him. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

@iam_ddr said:

"You go soon go back to your Jail tour you don open your mouth again."

@iniabasi93 said:

"The only offense olamide made wass bring!Ng Portable to ourr faces 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️."

@bevier_ish said:

"But I though dey carried him naaaaaaaaaa.....who do this kind thing?"

@iam_ddr said:

"You no Dey rest??? Na headies Dey stress you."

@___edith.of.the.goodlife said:

"Does he take time off??? He de rest at all???? Make the money wea him get start to show for him body atleast."

Portable warns those comparing him with Asake

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable shared a new video where he warned against comparison with his colleague, Asake as he named the singer he looked like.

In the clip, he bragged that he had gone international and that his wealth was not from Empire records.

He called the artists, who have helped him in the past and boasted that he was still making money from their influence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng