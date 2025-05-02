Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has given out N6 million to a lucky lady on social media to the joy of fans

The Mavin Records boss sent the lady an additional N5 million after seeing her bank balance when he first sent her N1 million

News of Don Jazzy’s generosity spread across different social media platforms, and netizens reacted to it

Nigerian music mogul, Michael Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy, recently sent a lucky female fan N6 million.

It all started on X when a user shared a tweet daring people to tag their favourite celebrities to give them N1 million. One lady identified as Joke Popoola took the brave step of tagging Don Jazzy to the post. According to her, she always dreams about the music crooner.

Shortly after her tweet was posted, Don Jazzy replied to it by asking for her phone number. See the tweets below:

Don Jazzy sends lady N1m, her gratitude moves him

Not long after the lady, Joke, sent her account number to Don Jazzy, the music mogul sent her N1 million. This got an excited reaction from the fan, and she went back online to thank the Mavin Records boss while sharing a screenshot of her account balance as proof. She also showered Don Jazzy with strong words of prayer. She wrote:

“Jesuuuuuusssssssss, this is huge ❤️🙏 Thank you so much for your incredible generosity

@DONJAZZY. Receiving 1 million naira is beyond anything I expected, and I’m truly grateful. Your support means the world to me. God bless you abundantly sir.”

Don Jazzy appeared to be moved by the lady’s prayers and he decided to send her an extra N5 million. According to the Mavin Records boss, Joke’s initial bank balance was too low. He said:

“Amen ooo. That your Akant balance is not healthy. I don add another 5 million. More blessings ma.”

See the tweet below:

The female fan eventually returned with a screenshot showing that she indeed received an extra N5 million from Don Jazzy, making it N6 million in total:

Reactions as Don Jazzy sends N6m to grateful fan

Don Jazzy’s generosity towards the grateful fan became a trending topic on social media. Many netizens reacted to the Mavin Records’ boss’ move to reward the lucky lady:

Fhyvourherself_themediagirl said:

“FAVOURRRRRR IT SURROUNDS ME LIKE A SHIELD!!!!!”

Athenaladiesstore said:

“Normally Don Jazzy na real Doro bucci 🙌🙌. But really the lady was favoured, I'm sure lots of people tag Don Jazzy ,and he might not respond. God bless and continually provide for him 🙏.”

Peachy_kiks wrote:

“Don baba steadily coming through and putting smile on peoples face, God bless you sirrrr , nothing in this world go make u fall by Gods grace.”

Gboyegar said:

“Her sincere gratitude brought her another 5m 👏. If they help you, if you like say only “thanks”.”

Teeto__olayeni said:

“She had just 67 naira before she tagged him. Omoooooooooooooo,God is good. I am sooooo happy for her 🙌.”

Looksbyhilda wrote:

“and thats how to be appreciative not just writing thanks.”

Dor.collectionns said:

“From having 67# to having 6m in 5 minutes. Super happy for her 💃💃💃.”

Addlinagbam said:

“Always try,the worst that can happen is, you’ll get a No. but who knows.., you may also get a yes. So happy for her.”

Juagirl said:

““Thanks” didn’t get her the extra 5m!! Gratitude is everything.”

Mizkaykay30 said:

“This is so beautiful. God bless the person that made the post. God bless don Jazzy so much for his benevolence towards her. What a beautiful way to commence the new month. Huge congratulations to her.”

Allshadesof_best wrote:

“Me to my malnourished acc "come and see how ur mates are leveling up"😭😂.”

Don Jazzy sends N5m to struggling mum

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy made headlines after he gifted a young lady N5 million to buy a car.

Don Jazzy had shared a post on his Instagram page in which he asked fans to ask for things in his comment section and promised to randomly grant their requests.

A lady on Instagram, @Lydia_collectionz, also tried her luck in the comment section by asking the Mavin Records boss for one of his old cars because she needed a vehicle for her children’s school runs.

