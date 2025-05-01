A Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom shared her daily expenses in a viral TikTok video

She shares the total amount she spent on transport, food, and other small items she used for the day

In the video caption, she questioned how much others spend in a day, admitting to feeling like she was spending recklessly

Jessica Okah, a Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom, shared how much she spent in a day.

The lady, who works in the country, gave a breakdown of her expenses for a particular day.

In a video by @thisisjessicaokah on TikTok, the lady started her day by getting breakfast for £1.70 (N3,600), Transport £5.40 (N11,500), Junk and water £5.30 (N11,300), Candies £3 (N6400), water £0,85 (N1,800).

The total amount she spent amounted to £16.25 (N34,700) for one day.

She captioned the video:

“What I spend in a Day as a Nigerian living in the UK. How much do you spend in a Day?”

In the comment section, she added:

“I felt I was spending recklessly."

Reactions trails UK-based lady’s daily expense

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on her expenses, as some shared similar experiences.

@Kayy |food|lifestyle

"On most days I spend nothing, because I buy tickets for a month and I bulk cook plus I have a big water bottle that goes everywhere with me, but this is so nice to know."

@Chii_nedu said:

"I spend nothing most times, wfm, and if I eventually go the office, then It will be just my tf. I take my cooked food and water."

@baristermmadu said:

"Must you buy everything?"

@Jasmine-ayoola said:

"I only go to the office twice in a week and most time I spend nothing. On rare occasion maybe a bus to and fro which is 5 pounds. I take food and snacks from home to the office. I don't eat out."

@Ohajiboycomedy said:

"I spend 50k daily in Nigeria here."

@J Wakariti said:

"I'm a Dr working in hospital and everyday I spend exactly £0.00. just go to work prepared. I drive to almost work park at free side street then walk. for the last 8 months I have spent 2.85 total for a tasteless decaf coffee."

@Belinda jepkosgei said:

"That 16 is my weekly grocery."

@Wealthshengz said:

"Omo u get money o."

