A heartwarming incident recently happened at a grocery store in the United Kingdom, leaving netizens in awe.

A young lady had shared how her shopping experience took an unexpected turn after she met a kind stranger.

Lady's grocery bill gets paid by stranger

According to her account, a stranger stepped in to cover a larger part of her bill, citing her beauty and fragrance as the reason.

The lady shared her story on TikTok, under the handle @nibel266, where it quickly gained attention and sparked reactions from users.

In her video, she recounted how she was about to pay over £110.26 (over ₦236k) for her groceries when the stranger intervened, settling £100 (₦214,081) of the bill.

In her words:

"Them: No fine girl privilege in UK. Me who went grocery shopping of over £110.26 and someone randomly decided to pay £100 after calling me beautiful and I smelt good while I paid £10.26."

Reactions trail lady's experience at grocery store

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Anjali asked:

"Wait why didn’t he just pay the extra £10 too?"

@Joyce said:

"In this economy, good for you girl! I’m jealous."

@Pam said:

"This happens to me a lot in this country. I get random money gifts and I keep wondering why they say there’s no pretty privilege in the uk."

@Someshuga said:

"My problem is, l look homeless when l go grocery shopping, with my PJ and hairnet on."

@Naomi said:

"Bruh someone paid for my phone one day too like a brand new phone at curry's."

@eat, art, live commented:

"Send him your weekly grocery list and mine also, my face card has declined terribly."

@Selena said:

"May this kind of pretty privilege find me, locate me, attracted to me, manifested to me by force by thunder."

@unusualjane1 said:

"Same thing happened to me there was day I wanted to enter bus but my card got declined two strangers offered to pay my bus fare surprisingly two of them were even dragging to who to pay."

@Oyin commented:

"Stranger please I’ll be at Superdrug today at exactly 12pm to shop for my skincare products, please locate me."

@sian said:

"I got a huge discount while buying my car because the dealer thought I was “too cute”. I really enjoy when things like this happen to me."

@E313m said:

"Happened to me, went to some guys fruit shop (exotic fruits) and he gave me £40 worth for free. I was gassed."

@OverniteCeleb said:

"Sissss drop the name of your perfume please we must all purchase tonight!"

@Honeyvee reacted:

"I have enjoyed fine girl privileges countless of times in this uk. That’s why you can never catch me unfresh."

@justagirl commented:

"More like it was 15 pound and he paid 5 and you paid 10 why on earth would he pay 100 and not just add the extra 10 this some BSSSSS."

@Ibitola added:

"The day a white man paid for my pads, it meant the whole word to me, because we hardly receive help from strangers in the uk, unlike Nigeria."

